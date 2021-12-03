New releases
Christmas with the Chosen: The Messengers: Artists perform new and classic Christmas songs from the set of “The Chosen.” Not rated. (C14)
Showing locally
Belfast: A young boy and his working class family experience the tumultuous late 1960s. Rated PG-13 for some violence and strong language. (C14, BIJ)
Clifford the Big Red Dog: A young girl’s love for a tiny puppy named Clifford makes the dog grow to an enormous size. Rated PG for impolite humor, thematic elements and mild action. (C14)
Dune: Feature adaptation of Frank Herbert’s science fiction novel about the son of a noble family entrusted with the protection of the most valuable asset and most vital element in the galaxy. Rated PG-13 for sequences of strong violence, some disturbing images and suggestive material. (C14)
Encanto: A young Colombian girl has to face the frustration of being the only member of her family without magical powers. Rated PG for some thematic elements and mild peril. (C14)
Eternals: The saga of the Eternals, a race of immortal beings who lived on Earth and shaped its history and civilizations. Rated PG-13 for fantasy violence and action, some language and brief sexuality. (C14)
The French Dispatch: A love letter to journalists set in an outpost of an American newspaper in a fictional 20th century French city that brings to life a collection of stories published in “The French Dispatch Magazine.” Rated R for graphic nudity, some sexual references and language. (ST)
Ghostbusters: Afterlife: When a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. Rated PG-13 for supernatural action and some suggestive references. (C14)
House of Gucci: When Patrizia Reggiani, an outsider from humble beginnings, marries into the Gucci family, her unbridled ambition begins to unravel their legacy and triggers a reckless spiral of betrayal, decadence, revenge and ultimately, murder. Rated R for language, some sexual content and brief nudity and violence. (C14)
King Richard: A look at how tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams became who they are after the coaching from their father Richard Williams. Rated PG-13 for some violence, strong language, a sexual reference and brief drug references. (C14)
No Time To Die: James Bond has left active service. His peace is short-lived when Felix Leiter, an old friend from the CIA, turns up asking for help, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology. Rated PG-13 for sequences of violence and action, some disturbing images, brief strong language and some suggestive material. (C14, GAR)
The Polar Express: On Christmas Eve, a young boy embarks on a magical adventure to the North Pole on the Polar Express, while learning about friendship, bravery and the spirit of Christmas. Rated G. (ER)
Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City: Set in 1998, this origin story explores the secrets of the mysterious Spencer Mansion and the ill-fated Raccoon City. Rated R for strong violence and gore and language throughout. (C14)
Venom: Let There Be Carnage: Tom Hardy returns to the big screen as the lethal protector Venom, one of Marvel’s most complex characters. Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of violence and action, some strong language, disturbing material and suggestive references. (C14)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.