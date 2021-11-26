New releases
Encanto: A young Colombian girl has to face the frustration of being the only member of her family without magical powers. Rated PG for some thematic elements and mild peril. (C14)
House of Gucci: When Patrizia Reggiani, an outsider from humble beginnings, marries into the Gucci family, her unbridled ambition begins to unravel their legacy and triggers a reckless spiral of betrayal, decadence, revenge and ultimately, murder. Rated R for language, some sexual content and brief nudity and violence. (C14)
Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City: Set in 1998, this origin story explores the secrets of the mysterious Spencer Mansion and the ill-fated Raccoon City. Rated R for strong violence and gore and language throughout. (C14)
Showing locally
Belfast: A young boy and his working class family experience the tumultuous late 1960s. Rated PG-13 for some violence and strong language. (C14, BIJ)
Clifford the Big Red Dog: A young girl’s love for a tiny puppy named Clifford makes the dog grow to an enormous size. Rated PG for impolite humor, thematic elements and mild action. (C14, ER)
Dune: Feature adaptation of Frank Herbert’s science fiction novel about the son of a noble family entrusted with the protection of the most valuable asset and most vital element in the galaxy. Rated PG-13 for sequences of strong violence, some disturbing images and suggestive material. (C14)
Eternals: The saga of the Eternals, a race of immortal beings who lived on Earth and shaped its history and civilizations. Rated PG-13 for fantasy violence and action, some language and brief sexuality. (C14)
Ghostbusters: Afterlife: When a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. Rated PG-13 for supernatural action and some suggestive references. (C14, BAY)
King Richard: A look at how tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams became who they are after the coaching from their father Richard Williams. Rated PG-13 for some violence, strong language, a sexual reference and brief drug references. (C14, ST)
No Time To Die: James Bond has left active service. His peace is short-lived when Felix Leiter, an old friend from the CIA, turns up asking for help, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology. Rated PG-13 for sequences of violence and action, some disturbing images, brief strong language and some suggestive material. (C14, GAR)
Venom: Let There Be Carnage: Tom Hardy returns to the big screen as the lethal protector Venom, one of Marvel’s most complex characters. Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of violence and action, some strong language, disturbing material and suggestive references. (C14)
