New releases
Bones and All: Maren, a young woman, learns how to survive on the margins of society. Rated R for strong, bloody and disturbing violent content, language throughout, some sexual content and brief graphic nudity. (C14)
Devotion: A pair of U.S. Navy fighter pilots risk their lives during the Korean War and become some of the Navy’s most celebrated wingmen. Rated PG-13 for strong language, some war action/violence and smoking. (C14)
The Fabelmans: Growing up in post-World War II era Arizona, young Sammy Fabelman aspires to become a filmmaker as he reaches adolescence, but soon discovers a shattering family secret and explores how the power of films can help him see the truth. Rated PG-13 for some strong language, thematic elements, brief violence and drug use. (ST)
Strange World: The legendary Clades are a family of explorers whose differences threaten to topple their latest and most crucial mission. Rated PG for action/peril and some thematic elements. (C14)
Showing locally
Black Adam: Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the Egyptian gods — and imprisoned just as quickly — Black Adam is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world. Rated PG-13 for sequences of strong violence, intense action and some language. (C14)
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: The people of Wakanda fight to protect their home from intervening world powers as they mourn the death of King T’Challa. Rated PG-13 for sequences of strong violence, action and some language. (C14)
Election: A high school teacher meets his match in an over-achieving student politician. Rated R for strong sexuality, sex-related dialogue and language, and a scene of drug use. (BIJ)
Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile: Feature film based on the children’s book about a crocodile that lives in New York City. Rated PG for mild peril and thematic elements. (C14)
The Menu: A young couple travels to a remote island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef has prepared a lavish menu, with some shocking surprises. Rated R for strong/disturbing violent content, language throughout and some sexual references. (C14)
She Said: New York Times reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor break one of the most important stories in a generation — a story that helped launch the #MeToo movement and shattered decades of silence around the subject of sexual assault in Hollywood. Rated R for language and descriptions of sexual assault. (C14)
Ticket to Paradise: A divorced couple teams up and travels to Bali to stop their daughter from making the same mistake they think they made 25 years ago. Rated PG-13 for some strong language and brief suggestive material. (C14, GAR)
The Woman King: A historical epic inspired by true events that took place in The Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states of Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries. Rated PG-13 for sequences of strong violence, some disturbing material, thematic content, brief language and partial nudity. (C14)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.