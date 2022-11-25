Film Review - Strange World

This image released by Disney shows Searcher Clade, voiced by Jake Gyllenhaal, left, and Jaeger Clade, voiced by Dennis Quaid, in a scene from the animated film “Strange World.”

 The Associated Press

New releases

Bones and All: Maren, a young woman, learns how to survive on the margins of society. Rated R for strong, bloody and disturbing violent content, language throughout, some sexual content and brief graphic nudity. (C14)

Devotion: A pair of U.S. Navy fighter pilots risk their lives during the Korean War and become some of the Navy’s most celebrated wingmen. Rated PG-13 for strong language, some war action/violence and smoking. (C14)

The Fabelmans: Growing up in post-World War II era Arizona, young Sammy Fabelman aspires to become a filmmaker as he reaches adolescence, but soon discovers a shattering family secret and explores how the power of films can help him see the truth. Rated PG-13 for some strong language, thematic elements, brief violence and drug use. (ST)

Strange World: The legendary Clades are a family of explorers whose differences threaten to topple their latest and most crucial mission. Rated PG for action/peril and some thematic elements. (C14)

Showing locally

Black Adam: Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the Egyptian gods — and imprisoned just as quickly — Black Adam is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world. Rated PG-13 for sequences of strong violence, intense action and some language. (C14)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: The people of Wakanda fight to protect their home from intervening world powers as they mourn the death of King T’Challa. Rated PG-13 for sequences of strong violence, action and some language. (C14)

Election: A high school teacher meets his match in an over-achieving student politician. Rated R for strong sexuality, sex-related dialogue and language, and a scene of drug use. (BIJ)

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile: Feature film based on the children’s book about a crocodile that lives in New York City. Rated PG for mild peril and thematic elements. (C14)

The Menu: A young couple travels to a remote island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef has prepared a lavish menu, with some shocking surprises. Rated R for strong/disturbing violent content, language throughout and some sexual references. (C14)

She Said: New York Times reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor break one of the most important stories in a generation — a story that helped launch the #MeToo movement and shattered decades of silence around the subject of sexual assault in Hollywood. Rated R for language and descriptions of sexual assault. (C14)

Ticket to Paradise: A divorced couple teams up and travels to Bali to stop their daughter from making the same mistake they think they made 25 years ago. Rated PG-13 for some strong language and brief suggestive material. (C14, GAR)

The Woman King: A historical epic inspired by true events that took place in The Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states of Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries. Rated PG-13 for sequences of strong violence, some disturbing material, thematic content, brief language and partial nudity. (C14)

Information is based on data available at press time from AMC Classic Cherry Blossom 14 (C14), Elk Rapids Cinema (ER), Bay Community Theatre in Suttons Bay (BAY), the Garden Theater in Frankfort (GAR), State Theatre in Traverse City (ST), Bijou By the Bay in Traverse City (BIJ) and the Cherry Bowl Drive-in Theatre in Honor (CB).

AMC Classic Cherry Blossom 14 offers private theater rentals for up to 20 people. Reservations are accepted online. The State Theatre and Bijou By the Bay encourage face masks and vaccinations. Reserve seats online or call the box office: 231-600-7272 (State) or 231-600-7300 (Bijou).

