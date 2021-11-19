New releases
Ghostbusters: Afterlife: When a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. Rated PG-13 for supernatural action and some suggestive references. (C14, BAY)
King Richard: A look at how tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams became who they are after the coaching from their father Richard Williams. Rated PG-13 for some violence, strong language, a sexual reference and brief drug references. (C14)
Antlers: In an isolated Oregon town, a middle-school teacher and her sheriff brother become embroiled with her enigmatic student, whose dark secrets lead to terrifying encounters with a legendary ancestral creature who came before them. Rated R for violence including gruesome images, and for language. (C14)
Clifford the Big Red Dog: A young girl’s love for a tiny puppy named Clifford makes the dog grow to an enormous size. Rated PG for impolite humor, thematic elements and mild action. (C14)
Dune: Feature adaptation of Frank Herbert’s science fiction novel about the son of a noble family entrusted with the protection of the most valuable asset and most vital element in the galaxy. Rated PG-13 for sequences of strong violence, some disturbing images and suggestive material. (C14, ER)
Eternals: The saga of the Eternals, a race of immortal beings who lived on Earth and shaped its history and civilizations. Rated PG-13 for fantasy violence and action, some language and brief sexuality. (C14)
I’m Your Man: In order to obtain research funds for her studies, a scientist accepts an offer to participate in an extraordinary experiment: for three weeks, she is to live with a humanoid robot, created to make her happy. Rated R for some sexual content and language. (GAR)
No Time To Die: James Bond has left active service. His peace is short-lived when Felix Leiter, an old friend from the CIA, turns up asking for help, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology. Rated PG-13 for sequences of violence and action, some disturbing images, brief strong language and some suggestive material. (C14)
Ron’s Gone Wrong: The story of Barney, an awkward middle-schooler, and Ron, his new walking, talking, digitally-connected device. Ron’s malfunctions set against the backdrop of the social media age launch them on a journey to learn about true friendship. Rated PG for some rude material, thematic elements and language. (C14)
Spencer: During her Christmas holidays with the royal family at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England, Diana decides to leave her marriage to Prince Charles. Rated R for some language. (C14)
Venom: Let There Be Carnage: Tom Hardy returns to the big screen as the lethal protector Venom, one of Marvel’s most complex characters. Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of violence and action, some strong language, disturbing material and suggestive references. (C14)
Information is based on data available at press time from AMC Classic Cherry Blossom 14 (C14), the Elk Rapids Cinema (ER), the Bay Community Theatre in Suttons Bay (BAY), the Garden Theater in Frankfort (GAR) and the Cherry Bowl Drive-in Theatre in Honor (CB).
The AMC Classic Cherry Blossom 14 offers private theater rentals for up to 20 people. Reservations are accepted online. Masks are not required for fully vaccinated guests. If not fully vaccinated, masks are necessary unless eating or drinking.
The State Theatre and Bijou By the Bay in Traverse City are open to fully vaccinated guests. Face masks are required. The concession stand is closed. Capacity is limited. Reserve seats online or call the box office: 231-600-7272 (State) or 231-600-7300 (Bijou).
