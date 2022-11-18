New releases
The Menu: A young couple travels to a remote island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef has prepared a lavish menu, with some shocking surprises. Rated R for strong/disturbing violent content, language throughout and some sexual references. (C14)
She Said: New York Times reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor break one of the most important stories in a generation — a story that helped launch the #MeToo movement and shattered decades of silence around the subject of sexual assault in Hollywood. Rated R for language and descriptions of sexual assault. (C14)
Showing locally
The Banshees of Inisherin: Two lifelong friends find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their relationship, with alarming consequences for both of them. Rated R for language throughout, some violent content and brief graphic nudity. (ER)
Black Adam: Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the Egyptian gods — and imprisoned just as quickly — Black Adam is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world. Rated PG-13 for sequences of strong violence, intense action and some language. (C14)
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: The people of Wakanda fight to protect their home from intervening world powers as they mourn the death of King T’Challa. Rated PG-13 for sequences of strong violence, action and some language. (C14)
Election: A high school teacher meets his match in an over-achieving student politician. Rated R for strong sexuality, sex-related dialogue and language, and a scene of drug use. (BIJ)
Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile: Feature film based on the children’s book about a crocodile that lives in New York City. Rated PG for mild peril and thematic elements. (C14)
Prey for the Devil: A nun prepares to perform an exorcism and comes face to face with a demonic force with mysterious ties to her past. Rated PG-13 for violent and disturbing content, terror, thematic elements and brief language. (C14)
Smile: After witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter starts experiencing frightening occurrences that she can’t explain. Rose must confront her troubling past in order to survive and escape her horrifying new reality. Rated R for strong violent content and grisly images and language. (C14)
Tar: Set in the international world of Western classical music, the film centers on Lydia Tár, considered one of the greatest living composer-conductors and first female music director of a major German orchestra. Rated R for some language and brief nudity. (ST)
Ticket to Paradise: A divorced couple teams up and travels to Bali to stop their daughter from making the same mistake they think they made 25 years ago. Rated PG-13 for some strong language and brief suggestive material. (C14)
Till: In 1955, after Emmett Till is murdered in a brutal lynching, his mother vows to expose the racism behind the attack while working to have those involved brought to justice. Rated PG-13 for thematic content involving racism, strong disturbing images and racial slurs. (C14, GAR)
Information is based on data available at press time from AMC Classic Cherry Blossom 14 (C14), Elk Rapids Cinema (ER), Bay Community Theatre in Suttons Bay (BAY), the Garden Theater in Frankfort (GAR), State Theatre in Traverse City (ST), Bijou By the Bay in Traverse City (BIJ) and the Cherry Bowl Drive-in Theatre in Honor (CB). AMC Classic Cherry Blossom 14 offers private theater rentals for up to 20 people. Reservations are accepted online. The State Theatre and Bijou By the Bay encourage face masks and vaccinations. Reserve seats online or call the box office: 231-600-7272 (State) or 231-600-7300 (Bijou).
