New releases
The Climb: A look at the friendship between two guys that spans many years. Rated R for language, sexual content, some nudity and brief drug use. (C14)
Freaky: After swapping bodies with a deranged serial killer, a girl in high school discovers she has less than 24 hours before the change becomes permanent. Rated R for strong bloody horror violence, sexual content and language throughout. (C14)
Showing locally
The Birds: A wealthy San Francisco socialite pursues a potential boyfriend to a small Northern California town that slowly takes a turn for the bizarre when birds of all kinds suddenly begin to attack people. Rated PG-13. (BAY)
Come Play: A monster named Larry manifests itself through smart phones and mobile devices in this feature film version of a 2017 short film. Rated PG-13 for terror, frightening images and some language. (C14)
Girls Trip: When four lifelong friends travel to New Orleans for the annual Essence Festival, sisterhoods are rekindled, wild sides are rediscovered and there is enough dancing, drinking, brawling and romancing to make the Big Easy blush. Rated R for crude and sexual content throughout, pervasive language, brief graphic nudity and drug material. (C14)
Goldfinger: While investigating a gold magnate’s smuggling, James Bond uncovers a plot to contaminate the Fort Knox gold reserve. Rated PG. (C14)
Guardians of the Galaxy: A group of intergalactic criminals must pull together to stop a fanatical warrior with plans to purge the universe. Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of sci-fi violence and action and for some language. (C14)
Honest Thief: Wanting to lead an honest life, a notorious bank robber turns himself in — only to be double crossed by two ruthless FBI agents. Rated PG-13 for strong violence, crude references and brief strong language. (C14)
Let Him Go: A retired sheriff and his wife, grieving over the death of their son, set out to find their only grandson. Rated R for violence. (C14)
Minions: Minions Stuart, Kevin and Bob are recruited by Scarlet Overkill, a supervillain who — alongside her inventor husband Herb — hatches a plot to take over the world. Rated PG for action and rude humor. (C14)
Tenet: Armed with only one word, Tenet, and fighting for the survival of the entire world, a protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time. Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of action and violence, some suggestive references and brief strong language. (C14)
Toy Story: A cowboy is profoundly threatened and jealous when a new spaceman figure supplants him as top toy in a boy’s room. Rated G. (C14)
The War with Grandpa: Upset that he has to share the room he loves with his grandfather, Peter decides to declare war in an attempt to get it back. Rated PG for rude humor, language and some thematic elements.(C14, ER)
Information is based on data available at press time from AMC Classic Cherry Blossom 14 (C14), the Elk Rapids Cinema (ER), the Bay Community Theatre in Suttons Bay (BAY) and the Cherry Bowl Drive-in Theatre in Honor (CB).
The State Theatre and Bijou By the Bay in Traverse City remain closed until further notice. The Garden Theater in Frankfort hosted the annual Frankfort Film Festival in October, but staff has not announced plans to reopen for regular film screenings.
