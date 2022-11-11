Film Review - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

This image released by Marvel Studios shows, from left, Dorothy Steel as Merchant Tribe Elder, Florence Kasumba as Ayo, Angela Bassett as Ramonda and Danai Gurira as Okoye in a scene from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

 Marvel Studios

New releases

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: The people of Wakanda fight to protect their home from intervening world powers as they mourn the death of King T’Challa. Rated PG-13 for sequences of strong violence, action and some language. (C14)

Showing locally

Amsterdam: In the 1930s, three friends witness a murder, are framed for it, and uncover one of the most outrageous plots in American history. Rated R for brief violence and bloody images. (GAR)

Armageddon Time: A deeply personal coming-of-age story about the strength of family and the generational pursuit of the American Dream. Rated R for language and some drug use involving minors. (C14)

Black Adam: Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the Egyptian gods — and imprisoned just as quickly — Black Adam is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world. Rated PG-13 for sequences of strong violence, intense action and some language. (C14)

The Book Keepers: Determined to keep his late-wife’s dream alive, Dick Wall becomes the unlikely spokesperson for her debut memoir and embarks on an unexpected cross-country promotional tour. Not rated. (BAY)

Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb: An insane American general orders a bombing attack on the Soviet Union, triggering a path to nuclear holocaust that a war room full of politicians and generals frantically tries to stop. Rated PG for thematic elements, some violent content, sexual humor and mild language. (BIJ)

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile: Feature film based on the children’s book about a crocodile that lives in New York City. Rated PG for mild peril and thematic elements. (C14)

One Piece Film: Red: For the first time, Uta — the most beloved singer in the world — will reveal herself at a live concert. The voice the whole world has been waiting for is about to resound. Rated PG-13 for violence, suggestive material and language. (C14)

Prey for the Devil: A nun prepares to perform an exorcism and comes face to face with a demonic force with mysterious ties to her past. Rated PG-13 for violent and disturbing content, terror, thematic elements and brief language. (C14)

Smile: After witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter starts experiencing frightening occurrences that she can’t explain. Rose must confront her troubling past in order to survive and escape her horrifying new reality. Rated R for strong violent content and grisly images and language. (C14)

Ticket to Paradise: A divorced couple teams up and travels to Bali to stop their daughter from making the same mistake they think they made 25 years ago. Rated PG-13 for some strong language and brief suggestive material. (C14, ST)

Till: In 1955, after Emmett Till is murdered in a brutal lynching, his mother vows to expose the racism behind the attack while working to have those involved brought to justice. Rated PG-13 for thematic content involving racism, strong disturbing images and racial slurs. (C14)

Information is based on data available at press time from AMC Classic Cherry Blossom 14 (C14), Elk Rapids Cinema (ER), Bay Community Theatre in Suttons Bay (BAY), the Garden Theater in Frankfort (GAR), State Theatre in Traverse City (ST), Bijou By the Bay in Traverse City (BIJ) and the Cherry Bowl Drive-in Theatre in Honor (CB). AMC Classic Cherry Blossom 14 offers private theater rentals for up to 20 people. Reservations are accepted online. The State Theatre and Bijou By the Bay encourage face masks and vaccinations. Reserve seats online or call the box office: 231-600-7272 (State) or 231-600-7300 (Bijou).

