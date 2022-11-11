New releases
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: The people of Wakanda fight to protect their home from intervening world powers as they mourn the death of King T’Challa. Rated PG-13 for sequences of strong violence, action and some language. (C14)
Showing locally
Amsterdam: In the 1930s, three friends witness a murder, are framed for it, and uncover one of the most outrageous plots in American history. Rated R for brief violence and bloody images. (GAR)
Armageddon Time: A deeply personal coming-of-age story about the strength of family and the generational pursuit of the American Dream. Rated R for language and some drug use involving minors. (C14)
Black Adam: Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the Egyptian gods — and imprisoned just as quickly — Black Adam is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world. Rated PG-13 for sequences of strong violence, intense action and some language. (C14)
The Book Keepers: Determined to keep his late-wife’s dream alive, Dick Wall becomes the unlikely spokesperson for her debut memoir and embarks on an unexpected cross-country promotional tour. Not rated. (BAY)
Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb: An insane American general orders a bombing attack on the Soviet Union, triggering a path to nuclear holocaust that a war room full of politicians and generals frantically tries to stop. Rated PG for thematic elements, some violent content, sexual humor and mild language. (BIJ)
Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile: Feature film based on the children’s book about a crocodile that lives in New York City. Rated PG for mild peril and thematic elements. (C14)
One Piece Film: Red: For the first time, Uta — the most beloved singer in the world — will reveal herself at a live concert. The voice the whole world has been waiting for is about to resound. Rated PG-13 for violence, suggestive material and language. (C14)
Prey for the Devil: A nun prepares to perform an exorcism and comes face to face with a demonic force with mysterious ties to her past. Rated PG-13 for violent and disturbing content, terror, thematic elements and brief language. (C14)
Smile: After witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter starts experiencing frightening occurrences that she can’t explain. Rose must confront her troubling past in order to survive and escape her horrifying new reality. Rated R for strong violent content and grisly images and language. (C14)
Ticket to Paradise: A divorced couple teams up and travels to Bali to stop their daughter from making the same mistake they think they made 25 years ago. Rated PG-13 for some strong language and brief suggestive material. (C14, ST)
Till: In 1955, after Emmett Till is murdered in a brutal lynching, his mother vows to expose the racism behind the attack while working to have those involved brought to justice. Rated PG-13 for thematic content involving racism, strong disturbing images and racial slurs. (C14)
