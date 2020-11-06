New releases
Let Him Go: A retired sheriff and his wife, grieving over the death of their son, set out to find their only grandson. Rated R for violence. (C14)
Showing locally
American Sniper: Navy S.E.A.L. sniper Chris Kyle’s pinpoint accuracy saves countless lives on the battlefield and turns him into a legend. Back home with his family after four tours of duty, Chris finds he can’t leave the war behind. Rated R for strong and disturbing war violence and language throughout, including some sexual references. (C14)
Come Play: A monster named Larry manifests itself through smart phones and mobile devices in this feature film version of a 2017 short film. Rated PG-13 for terror, frightening images and some language. (C14)
The Empty Man: On the trail of a missing girl, an ex-cop comes across a secretive group attempting to summon a terrifying supernatural entity. Rated R for violence, disturbing images, language and some sexuality and nudity. (C14)
Get Out: A young African American visits his white girlfriend’s parents for the weekend, where his simmering uneasiness about their reception of him eventually reaches a boiling point. Rated R for violence, bloody images and language, including sexual references. (C14)
Goldfinger: While investigating a gold magnate’s smuggling, James Bond uncovers a plot to contaminate the Fort Knox gold reserve. Rated PG. (C14)
Happy Death Day: A college student must relive the day of her murder in a loop that will end only when she discovers her killer’s identity. Rated PG-13 for violence/terror, crude sexual content, language, some drug material and partial nudity. (C14)
Honest Thief: Wanting to lead an honest life, a notorious bank robber turns himself in — only to be double crossed by two ruthless FBI agents. Rated PG-13 for strong violence, crude references and brief strong language. (C14)
Shadow of a Doubt: A young girl is overjoyed when her favorite uncle comes to visit the family, but she slowly begins to suspect that he is the “Merry Widow” killer sought by the authorities. Rated PG. (BAY)
Tenet: Armed with only one word, Tenet, and fighting for the survival of the entire world, a protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time. Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of action and violence, some suggestive references and brief strong language. (C14)
Toy Story: A cowboy is profoundly threatened and jealous when a new spaceman figure supplants him as top toy in a boy’s room. Rated G. (C14)
The War with Grandpa: Upset that he has to share the room he loves with his grandfather, Peter decides to declare war in an attempt to get it back. Rated PG for rude humor, language and some thematic elements.(C14, ER)
Information is based on data available at press time from AMC Classic Cherry Blossom 14 (C14), the Elk Rapids Cinema (ER), the Bay Community Theatre in Suttons Bay (BAY) and the Cherry Bowl Drive-in Theatre in Honor (CB).
The State Theatre and Bijou By the Bay in Traverse City are closed until further notice. The Garden Theater in Frankfort hosted the annual Frankfort Film Festival in October, but staff has not announced plans to reopen for regular film screenings.
