New releases
Armageddon Time: A deeply personal coming-of-age story about the strength of family and the generational pursuit of the American Dream. Rated R for language and some drug use involving minors. (C14)
The Estate: Two sisters attempt to win over their terminally ill, difficult-to-please aunt in hopes of becoming the beneficiaries of her wealthy estate, only to find the rest of their greedy family members have the same idea. Rated R for pervasive language, crude/sexual material, graphic nudity and brief drug use. (C14)
One Piece Film: Red: For the first time, Uta — the most beloved singer in the world — will reveal herself at a live concert. The voice the whole world has been waiting for is about to resound. Rated PG-13 for violence, suggestive material and language. (C14)
The Return of Tanya Tucker: Featuring Brandi Carlile: Decades after Tanya Tucker slipped from the spotlight, music star Brandi Carlile writes an album for her hero based on Tanya’s extraordinary life, spurring the greatest comeback in country music history. Rated R for language. (C14)
Showing locally
The Bad Guys: To avoid prison, a gang of notorious animal criminals pretend to seek rehabilitation, but their leader secretly finds that he genuinely wants to change his ways. Rated PG for action and rude humor. (C14)
Black Adam: Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the Egyptian gods — and imprisoned just as quickly — Black Adam is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world. Rated PG-13 for sequences of strong violence, intense action and some language. (C14)
DC League of Super-Pets: Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime side by side in Metropolis. However, Krypto must master his own powers for a rescue mission when Superman is kidnapped. Rated PG for action, mild violence, language and rude humor. (C14)
The Good House: Life for New England realtor Hildy Good begins to unravel when she hooks up with an old flame of hers from New York. Based on Ann Leary’s “The Good House.” Rated R for brief sexuality and language. (GAR)
Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song: This feature-length documentary explores the life of singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen as seen through the prism of his internationally renowned hymn, ‘Hallelujah.’ Rated PG-13 for brief strong language and some sexual material. (BAY)
Halloween Ends: The saga of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode comes to a spine-chilling climax in this final installment of this trilogy. Rated R for bloody horror violence and gore, language throughout and some sexual references. (C14)
Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile: Feature film based on the children’s book about a crocodile that lives in New York City. Rated PG for mild peril and thematic elements. (C14)
Prey for the Devil: A nun prepares to perform an exorcism and comes face to face with a demonic force with mysterious ties to her past. Rated PG-13 for violent and disturbing content, terror, thematic elements and brief language. (C14)
Smile: After witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter starts experiencing frightening occurrences that she can’t explain. Rose must confront her troubling past in order to survive and escape her horrifying new reality. Rated R for strong violent content and grisly images and language. (C14)
Tar: Set in the international world of Western classical music, the film centers on Lydia Tár, widely considered one of the greatest living composer-conductors and first female music director of a major German orchestra. Rated R for some language and brief nudity. (C14)
Terrifier 2: After being resurrected by a sinister entity, Art the Clown returns to the timid town of Miles County where he targets a teenage girl and her younger brother on Halloween night. Rated R for gore and violence. (C14)
Ticket to Paradise: A divorced couple teams up and travels to Bali to stop their daughter from making the same mistake they think they made 25 years ago. Rated PG-13 for some strong language and brief suggestive material. (C14, ER, ST)
Till: In 1955, after Emmett Till is murdered in a brutal lynching, his mother vows to expose the racism behind the attack while working to have those involved brought to justice. Rated PG-13 for thematic content involving racism, strong disturbing images and racial slurs. (C14)
The Woman King: A historical epic based in the alternate history of The Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states of Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries. Rated PG-13 for sequences of strong violence, some disturbing material, thematic content, brief language and partial nudity. (C14)
Information is based on data available at press time from AMC Classic Cherry Blossom 14 (C14), Elk Rapids Cinema (ER), Bay Community Theatre in Suttons Bay (BAY), the Garden Theater in Frankfort (GAR), State Theatre in Traverse City (ST), Bijou By the Bay in Traverse City (BIJ) and the Cherry Bowl Drive-in Theatre in Honor (CB). AMC Classic Cherry Blossom 14 offers private theater rentals for up to 20 people. Reservations are accepted online. The State Theatre and Bijou By the Bay encourage face masks and vaccinations. Reserve seats online or call the box office: 231-600-7272 (State) or 231-600-7300 (Bijou).
