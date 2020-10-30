New releases
Come Play: A monster named Larry manifests itself through smart phones and mobile devices in this feature film version of a 2017 short film. Rated PG-13 for terror, frightening images and some language. (C14)
Showing locally
The Adams Family (2019): The eccentrically macabre family moves to a bland suburb where Wednesday Addams’ friendship with the daughter of a hostile and conformist local reality show host exacerbates conflict between the families. Rated PG for macabre and suggestive humor and some action. (C14)
Alita: Battle Angel: A deactivated cyborg revived, but can’t remember anything of her past and goes on a quest to find out who she is. Rated PG-13 for sequences of sci-fi violence and action and for some language. (C14)
Beetlejuice: The spirits of a deceased couple are harassed by an unbearable family that has moved into their home who hires a malicious spirit to drive them out. Rated PG. (BAY)
The Conjuring 2: Ed and Lorraine Warren travel to North London to help a single mother raise four children alone in a house plagued by a supernatural spirit. Rated R for terror and horror violence. (C14)
The Empty Man: On the trail of a missing girl, an ex-cop comes across a secretive group attempting to summon a terrifying supernatural entity. Rated R for violence, disturbing images, language and some sexuality and nudity. (C14)
Halloween: Fifteen years after murdering his sister on Halloween night in 1963, Michael Myers escapes from a mental hospital and returns to the small town of Haddonfield, Illinois to kill again. Rated R. (BAY)
Hocus Pocus: A curious youngster moves to Salem, where he struggles to fit in before awakening a trio of diabolical witches that were executed in the 17th century. Rated PG for some scary sequences and for language. (C14)
Honest Thief: Wanting to lead an honest life, a notorious bank robber turns himself in — only to be double crossed by two ruthless FBI agents. Rated PG-13 for strong violence, crude references and brief strong language. (C14)
It (2017): In the summer of 1989, a group of bullied kids band together to destroy a shape-shifting monster, which disguises itself as a clown and preys on the children of Derry, a small town in Maine. Rated R for violence and horror, bloody images and language. (C14)
Monsters, Inc.: In order to power the city, monsters have to scare children so that they scream. However, the children are toxic to the monsters, and after a child gets through, 2 monsters realize things may not be what they think. Rated G. (C14)
Poltergeist: A family’s home is haunted by a host of demonic ghosts. Rated PG. (C14)
Tenet: Armed with only one word, Tenet, and fighting for the survival of the entire world, a protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time. Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of action and violence, some suggestive references and brief strong language. (C14)
V for Vendetta: A shadowy freedom fighter — known only by the alias “V” — plots to overthrow the British tyranny with the help of a young woman. Rated R for strong violence and some language. (C14)
The War with Grandpa: Upset that he has to share the room he loves with his grandfather, Peter decides to declare war in an attempt to get it back. Rated PG for rude humor, language and some thematic elements.(C14)
Information is based on data available at press time from AMC Classic Cherry Blossom 14 (C14), the Elk Rapids Cinema (ER), the Bay Community Theatre in Suttons Bay (BAY) and the Cherry Bowl Drive-in Theatre in Honor (CB).
The State Theatre and Bijou By the Bay in Traverse City are closed until further notice. The Garden Theater in Frankfort hosted the annual Frankfort Film Festival from Oct. 15-18, but the venue has not announced plans to reopen for regular film screenings.
