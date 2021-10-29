New releases
Antlers: In an isolated Oregon town, a middle-school teacher and her sheriff brother become embroiled with her enigmatic student, whose dark secrets lead to terrifying encounters with a legendary ancestral creature who came before them. Rated R for violence including gruesome images, and for language. (C14)
Last Night in Soho: An aspiring fashion designer is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters a dazzling wannabe singer. But the glamour is not all it appears to be and the dreams of the past start to crack and splinter into something darker. Rated R for bloody violence, sexual content, language, brief drug material and brief graphic nudity. (C14)
A Mouthful of Air: Julie Davis writes bestselling children’s books about unlocking your fears, but has yet to unlock her own. When her daughter is born, that trauma is brought to the fore, and with it, a crushing battle to survive. Rated R for some language. (C14)
My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission: When a cult of terrorists ruins a city by releasing a toxin that causes people’s abilities to spiral out of control, Japan’s greatest heroes spread around the world in an attempt to track down the mastermind and put him to justice. Rated PG-13 for violent material, bloody images and some language. (C14)
Showing locally
The Addams Family 2: The Addams family gets tangled in more wacky adventures and involved in hilarious run-ins with unsuspecting characters. (C14, ER, GAR)
Dune: Feature adaptation of Frank Herbert’s science fiction novel about the son of a noble family entrusted with the protection of the most valuable asset and most vital element in the galaxy. Rated PG-13 for sequences of strong violence, some disturbing images and suggestive material. (C14)
Halloween Kills: The saga of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode continues in the next thrilling chapter of the Halloween series. Rated R for strong bloody violence throughout, grisly images, language and some drug use. (C14)
The Last Duel: King Charles VI declares Knight Jean de Carrouges settle his dispute with his squire by challenging him to a duel. Rated R for strong violence including sexual assault, sexual content, some graphic nudity and language. (C14)
The Lodger: A Story of the London Fog: A landlady suspects her new lodger is the madman killing women in London. Not rated. (BAY)
No Time To Die: James Bond has left active service. His peace is short-lived when Felix Leiter, an old friend from the CIA, turns up asking for help, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology. Rated PG-13 for sequences of violence and action, some disturbing images, brief strong language and some suggestive material. (C14)
Ron’s Gone Wrong: The story of Barney, an awkward middle-schooler, and Ron, his new walking, talking, digitally-connected device. Ron’s malfunctions set against the backdrop of the social media age launch them on a journey to learn about true friendship. Rated PG for some rude material, thematic elements and language. (C14)
Venom: Let There Be Carnage: Tom Hardy returns to the big screen as the lethal protector Venom, one of Marvel’s most complex characters. Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of violence and action, some strong language, disturbing material and suggestive references. (C14)
Information is based on data available at press time from AMC Classic Cherry Blossom 14 (C14), the Elk Rapids Cinema (ER), the Bay Community Theatre in Suttons Bay (BAY), the Garden Theater in Frankfort (GAR) and the Cherry Bowl Drive-in Theatre in Honor (CB). The AMC Classic Cherry Blossom 14 offers private theater rentals for up to 20 people. Reservations are accepted online. Masks are not required for fully vaccinated guests. If not fully vaccinated, masks are necessary unless eating or drinking.
The State Theatre and Bijou By the Bay in Traverse City remain closed until further notice. An online theater offers films at thevirtualstate.org. Traverse City Film Festival members and theater members can rent movies for $6; the public pays $12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.