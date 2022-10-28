New releases
Call Jane: A married woman with an unwanted pregnancy lives in a time in America where she can’t get a legal abortion and works with a group of suburban women to find help. Rated R for some language and brief drug use. (C14)
Prey for the Devil: A nun prepares to perform an exorcism and comes face to face with a demonic force with mysterious ties to her past. Rated PG-13 for violent and disturbing content, terror, thematic elements and brief language. (C14)
Tar: Set in the international world of Western classical music, the film centers on Lydia Tár, widely considered one of the greatest living composer-conductors and first female music director of a major German orchestra. Rated R for some language and brief nudity. (C14)
Till: In 1955, after Emmett Till is murdered in a brutal lynching, his mother vows to expose the racism behind the attack while working to have those involved brought to justice. Rated PG-13 for thematic content involving racism, strong disturbing images and racial slurs. (C14)
Showing locally
Amsterdam: In the 1930s, three friends witness a murder, are framed for it and uncover one of the most outrageous plots in American history. Rated R for brief violence and bloody images. (BAY)
The Bad Guys: To avoid prison, a gang of notorious animal criminals pretend to seek being rehabilitated, only for their leader to secretly find that he genuinely wants to change his ways. Rated PG for action and rude humor. (C14)
Black Adam: Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the Egyptian gods-and imprisoned just as quickly — Black Adam is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world. Rated PG-13 for sequences of strong violence, intense action and some language. (C14)
DC League of Super-Pets: Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime side by side in Metropolis. However, Krypto must master his own powers for a rescue mission when Superman is kidnapped. Rated PG for action, mild violence, language and rude humor. (C14)
Don’t Worry Darling: A 1950s housewife living with her husband in a utopian experimental community begins to worry that his glamorous company could be hiding disturbing secrets. Rated R for sexuality, violent content and language. (GAR)
Halloween Ends: The saga of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode comes to a spine-chilling climax in this final installment of this trilogy. Rated R for bloody horror violence and gore, language throughout and some sexual references. (C14)
Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile: Feature film based on the children’s book about a crocodile that lives in New York City. Rated PG for mild peril and thematic elements. (C14)
Minions: The Rise of Gru: The untold story of one 12-year-old’s dream to become the world’s greatest supervillain. Rated PG for some action/violence and rude humor. (C14)
Smile: After witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter starts experiencing frightening occurrences that she can’t explain. Rose must confront her troubling past in order to survive and escape her horrifying new reality. Rated R for strong violent content and grisly images and language. (C14)
Terrifier 2: After being resurrected by a sinister entity, Art the Clown returns to the timid town of Miles County where he targets a teenage girl and her younger brother on Halloween night. Rated R for gore and violence. (C14)
Ticket to Paradise: A divorced couple teams up and travels to Bali to stop their daughter from making the same mistake they think they made 25 years ago. Rated PG-13 for some strong language and brief suggestive material. (C14, ER, ST)
The Woman King: A historical epic that is based in alternate history of The Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states of Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries. Rated PG-13 for sequences of strong violence, some disturbing material, thematic content, brief language and partial nudity. (C14)
