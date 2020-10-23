New releases
The Empty Man: On the trail of a missing girl, an ex-cop comes across a secretive group attempting to summon a terrifying supernatural entity. Rated R for violence, disturbing images, language and some sexuality and nudity. (C14)
The Adams Family (2019): The eccentrically macabre family moves to a bland suburb where Wednesday Addams’ friendship with the daughter of a hostile and conformist local reality show host exacerbates conflict between the families. Rated PG for macabre and suggestive humor and some action. (C14)
The Boss Baby: A suit-wearing, briefcase-carrying baby pairs up with his 7-year old brother to stop the dastardly plot of the CEO of Puppy Co. Rated PG for some mild rude humor. (C14)
The Conjuring: Paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren work to help a family terrorized by a dark presence in their farmhouse. Rated R for sequences of disturbing violence and terror. (C14)
The Curse of La Llorona: Ignoring the eerie warning of a troubled mother suspected of child endangerment, a social worker and her own small kids are soon drawn into a frightening supernatural realm. Rated R for violence and terror. (C14)
Hocus Pocus: A curious youngster moves to Salem, where he struggles to fit in before awakening a trio of diabolical witches that were executed in the 17th century. Rated PG for some scary sequences and for language. (C14)
Honest Thief: Wanting to lead an honest life, a notorious bank robber turns himself in — only to be double crossed by two ruthless FBI agents. Rated PG-13 for strong violence, crude references and brief strong language. (C14)
The Kid Detective: A once-celebrated kid detective, now 32, continues to solve the same trivial mysteries between hangovers and bouts of self-pity until a naïve client brings him his first “adult” case: find out who brutally murdered her boyfriend. Rated R for language, drug use, some sexual references, brief nudity and violence. (C14)
Monsters, Inc.: In order to power the city, monsters have to scare children so that they scream. However, the children are toxic to the monsters, and after a child gets through, 2 monsters realize things may not be what they think. Rated G. (C14)
Mr. Smith Goes to Washington: A naive man is appointed to fill a vacancy in the United States Senate. His plans promptly collide with political corruption, but he doesn’t back down. (BAY)
Tenet: Armed with only one word, Tenet, and fighting for the survival of the entire world, a protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time. Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of action and violence, some suggestive references and brief strong language. (C14)
2 Hearts: For two couples the future unfolds in different decades and different places, but a hidden connection will bring them together in a way no one could have predicted. Rated PG-13 for brief strong language. (C14)
The War with Grandpa: Upset that he has to share the room he loves with his grandfather, Peter decides to declare war in an attempt to get it back. Rated PG for rude humor, language and some thematic elements.(C14)
Yellow Rose: A Filipina teen from a small Texas town fights to pursue her dreams as a country music performer while deciding between staying with her family or leaving the only home she has known. Rated PG-13 for some strong language and teen drinking. (C14)
Information is based on data available at press time from AMC Classic Cherry Blossom 14 (C14), the Elk Rapids Cinema (ER), the Bay Community Theatre in Suttons Bay (BAY) and the Cherry Bowl Drive-in Theatre in Honor (CB).
The State Theatre and Bijou By the Bay in Traverse City are closed until further notice. The Garden Theater in Frankfort reopened to host the annual Frankfort Film Festival from Oct. 15-18.
