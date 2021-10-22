Film Review - Dune

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Timothee Chalamet, left, and Rebecca Ferguson in a scene from "Dune." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

 Chia Bella James

New releases

Becoming Cousteau: A look at the life, passions, achievements and tragedies surrounding the famous explorer and environmentalist Jacques Cousteau, featuring an archive of his newly restored footage. Rated PG-13 for brief strong language, some disturbing images and smoking. (ER)

Dune: Feature adaptation of Frank Herbert’s science fiction novel about the son of a noble family entrusted with the protection of the most valuable asset and most vital element in the galaxy. Rated PG-13 for sequences of strong violence, some disturbing images and suggestive material. (C14)

Ron’s Gone Wrong: The story of Barney, an awkward middle-schooler, and Ron, his new walking, talking, digitally-connected device. Ron’s malfunctions set against the backdrop of the social media age launch them on a journey to learn about true friendship. Rated PG for some rude material, thematic elements and language. (C14)

Showing locally

The Addams Family 2: The Addams family gets tangled in more wacky adventures and involved in hilarious run-ins with unsuspecting characters. (C14)

The Alpinist: Marc-André Leclerc climbs alone, far from the limelight. The free-spirited 23-year-old makes some of the boldest solo ascents in history. With no cameras and no margin for error, Leclerc’s approach is the essence of solo adventure. Rated PG-13 for some strong language and brief drug content. (BAY)

Free Guy: A bank teller discovers that he’s actually an NPC inside a brutal, open world video game. Rated PG-13 for strong fantasy violence throughout, language and crude/suggestive references. (C14)

Halloween Kills: The saga of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode continues in the next thrilling chapter of the Halloween series. Rated R for strong bloody violence throughout, grisly images, language and some drug use. (C14)

The Last Duel: King Charles VI declares Knight Jean de Carrouges settle his dispute with his squire by challenging him to a duel. Rated R for strong violence including sexual assault, sexual content, some graphic nudity and language. (C14)

No Time To Die: James Bond has left active service. His peace is short-lived when Felix Leiter, an old friend from the CIA, turns up asking for help, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology. Rated PG-13 for sequences of violence and action, some disturbing images, brief strong language and some suggestive material. (C14)

The Rescue: A chronicle of the story that transfixed the world in 2018: the daring rescue of 12 boys and their coach from deep inside a flooded cave in northern Thailand. Rated PG for thematic material involving peril and some language. (C14)

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings: Shang-Chi, the master of unarmed weaponry-based Kung Fu, is forced to confront his past after being drawn into the Ten Rings organization. Rated PG-13 for sequences of violence and action and language. (C14)

Venom: Let There Be Carnage: Tom Hardy returns to the big screen as the lethal protector Venom, one of Marvel’s most complex characters. Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of violence and action, some strong language, disturbing material and suggestive references. (C14)

Information is based on data available at press time from AMC Classic Cherry Blossom 14 (C14), the Elk Rapids Cinema (ER), the Bay Community Theatre in Suttons Bay (BAY), the Garden Theater in Frankfort (GAR) and the Cherry Bowl Drive-in Theatre in Honor (CB). The AMC Classic Cherry Blossom 14 offers private theater rentals for up to 20 people. Reservations are accepted online. Masks are not required for fully vaccinated guests. If not fully vaccinated, masks are necessary unless eating or drinking.

The Garden Theater in Frankfort reopened for the 13th annual Frankfort Film Festival from Oct. 21-24.

The State Theatre and Bijou By the Bay in Traverse City remain closed until further notice. An online theater offers films at thevirtualstate.org. Traverse City Film Festival members and theater members can rent movies for $6; the public pays $12.

