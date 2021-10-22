New releases
Becoming Cousteau: A look at the life, passions, achievements and tragedies surrounding the famous explorer and environmentalist Jacques Cousteau, featuring an archive of his newly restored footage. Rated PG-13 for brief strong language, some disturbing images and smoking. (ER)
Dune: Feature adaptation of Frank Herbert’s science fiction novel about the son of a noble family entrusted with the protection of the most valuable asset and most vital element in the galaxy. Rated PG-13 for sequences of strong violence, some disturbing images and suggestive material. (C14)
Ron’s Gone Wrong: The story of Barney, an awkward middle-schooler, and Ron, his new walking, talking, digitally-connected device. Ron’s malfunctions set against the backdrop of the social media age launch them on a journey to learn about true friendship. Rated PG for some rude material, thematic elements and language. (C14)
Showing locally
The Addams Family 2: The Addams family gets tangled in more wacky adventures and involved in hilarious run-ins with unsuspecting characters. (C14)
The Alpinist: Marc-André Leclerc climbs alone, far from the limelight. The free-spirited 23-year-old makes some of the boldest solo ascents in history. With no cameras and no margin for error, Leclerc’s approach is the essence of solo adventure. Rated PG-13 for some strong language and brief drug content. (BAY)
Free Guy: A bank teller discovers that he’s actually an NPC inside a brutal, open world video game. Rated PG-13 for strong fantasy violence throughout, language and crude/suggestive references. (C14)
Halloween Kills: The saga of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode continues in the next thrilling chapter of the Halloween series. Rated R for strong bloody violence throughout, grisly images, language and some drug use. (C14)
The Last Duel: King Charles VI declares Knight Jean de Carrouges settle his dispute with his squire by challenging him to a duel. Rated R for strong violence including sexual assault, sexual content, some graphic nudity and language. (C14)
No Time To Die: James Bond has left active service. His peace is short-lived when Felix Leiter, an old friend from the CIA, turns up asking for help, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology. Rated PG-13 for sequences of violence and action, some disturbing images, brief strong language and some suggestive material. (C14)
The Rescue: A chronicle of the story that transfixed the world in 2018: the daring rescue of 12 boys and their coach from deep inside a flooded cave in northern Thailand. Rated PG for thematic material involving peril and some language. (C14)
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings: Shang-Chi, the master of unarmed weaponry-based Kung Fu, is forced to confront his past after being drawn into the Ten Rings organization. Rated PG-13 for sequences of violence and action and language. (C14)
Venom: Let There Be Carnage: Tom Hardy returns to the big screen as the lethal protector Venom, one of Marvel’s most complex characters. Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of violence and action, some strong language, disturbing material and suggestive references. (C14)
