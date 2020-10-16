New releases
Honest Thief: Wanting to lead an honest life, a notorious bank robber turns himself in — only to be double crossed by two ruthless FBI agents. Rated PG-13 for strong violence, crude references and brief strong language. (C14)
The Kid Detective: A once-celebrated kid detective, now 32, continues to solve the same trivial mysteries between hangovers and bouts of self-pity until a naïve client brings him his first “adult” case: find out who brutally murdered her boyfriend. Rated R for language, drug use, some sexual references, brief nudity and violence. (C14)
2 Hearts: For two couples the future unfolds in different decades and different places, but a hidden connection will bring them together in a way no one could have predicted. Rated PG-13 for brief strong language. (C14)
Showing locally
The American President: A widowed U.S. president running for reelection and an environmental lobbyist fall in love. It’s all above-board, but “politics is perception” and sparks fly anyway. Rated PG-13 for some strong language. (BAY)
Annabelle: Creation: Twelve years after the tragic death of their little girl, a dollmaker and his wife welcome a nun and several girls from a shuttered orphanage into their home, where they become the target of the dollmaker’s possessed creation, Annabelle. Rated R for horror violence and terror. (C14)
The Croods: After their cave is destroyed, a caveman family must trek through an unfamiliar fantastical world with the help of an inventive boy. Rated PG for some scary action. (C14)
Hocus Pocus: A curious youngster moves to Salem, where he struggles to fit in before awakening a trio of diabolical witches that were executed in the 17th century. Rated PG for some scary sequences and for language. (C14)
The Nightmare Before Christmas: Jack Skellington, king of Halloween Town, discovers Christmas Town, but his attempts to bring Christmas to his home causes confusion. Rated PG for some scary images. (C14)
Star Wars: Episode V- The Empire Strikes Back: After the Rebels are overpowered by the Empire on the ice planet Hoth, Luke Skywalker begins Jedi training with Yoda while his friends are pursued by Darth Vader and a bounty hunter named Boba Fett. Rated PG for sci-fi action violence. (C14)
Tenet: Armed with only one word, Tenet, and fighting for the survival of the entire world, a protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time. Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of action and violence, some suggestive references and brief strong language. (C14, ER)
The War with Grandpa: Upset that he has to share the room he loves with his grandfather, Peter decides to declare war in an attempt to get it back. Rated PG for rude humor, language and some thematic elements.(C14)
Yellow Rose: A Filipina teen from a small Texas town fights to pursue her dreams as a country music performer while deciding between staying with her family or leaving the only home she has known. Rated PG-13 for some strong language and teen drinking. (C14)
Information is based on data available at press time from AMC Classic Cherry Blossom 14 (C14), the Elk Rapids Cinema (ER), the Bay Community Theatre in Suttons Bay (BAY) and the Cherry Bowl Drive-in Theatre in Honor (CB).
The State Theatre and Bijou By the Bay in Traverse City are closed until further notice. The Garden Theater in Frankfort reopens to host the annual Frankfort Film Festival from Oct. 15-18.
