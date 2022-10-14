New releases
Halloween Ends: The saga of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode comes to a spine-chilling climax in this final installment of this trilogy. Rated R for bloody horror violence and gore, language throughout and some sexual references. (C14)
Showing locally
Amsterdam: In the 1930s, three friends witness a murder, are framed for it and uncover one of the most outrageous plots in American history. Rated R for brief violence and bloody images. (C14, ST)
Barbarian: A woman staying at an Airbnb discovers that the house she has rented is not what it seems. Rated R for some strong violence and gore, disturbing material, language throughout and nudity. (C14)
Bros: Two men with commitment problems attempt a relationship. Rated R for strong sexual content, language throughout and some drug use. (C14)
Bullet Train: Five assassins aboard a fast-moving bullet train find out their missions have something in common. Rated R for strong and bloody violence, pervasive language and brief sexuality. (C14)
Don’t Worry Darling: A 1950s housewife living with her husband in a utopian experimental community begins to worry that his glamorous company could be hiding disturbing secrets. Rated R for sexuality, violent content and language. (C14)
Gigi & Nate: A young man’s life is turned upside down after he is left a quadriplegic. Moving forward seems near impossible until he meets his unlikely service animal, Gigi — a curious and intelligent capuchin monkey. Rated PG-13 for some thematic material and language. (ER)
The Good House: Life for New England realtor Hildy Good begins to unravel when she hooks up with an old flame of hers from New York. Based on Ann Leary’s “The Good House.” Rated R for brief sexuality and language. (BAY)
Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile: Feature film based on the children’s book about a crocodile that lives in New York City. Rated PG for mild peril and thematic elements. (C14)
Minions: The Rise of Gru: The untold story of one 12-year-old’s dream to become the world’s greatest supervillain. Rated PG for some action/violence and rude humor. (C14)
Smile: After witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter starts experiencing frightening occurrences that she can’t explain. Rose must confront her troubling past in order to survive and escape her horrifying new reality. Rated R for strong violent content and grisly images and language. (C14)
Terrifier 2: After being resurrected by a sinister entity, Art the Clown returns to the timid town of Miles County where he targets a teenage girl and her younger brother on Halloween night. Rated R for gore and violence. (C14)
Top Gun: Maverick: After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. Rated PG-13 for sequences of intense action and some strong language. (C14)
The Woman King: A historical epic that is based in alternate history of The Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states of Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries. Rated PG-13 for sequences of strong violence, some disturbing material, thematic content, brief language and partial nudity. (C14, GAR)
Information is based on data available at press time from AMC Classic Cherry Blossom 14 (C14), Elk Rapids Cinema (ER), Bay Community Theatre in Suttons Bay (BAY), the Garden Theater in Frankfort (GAR), State Theatre in Traverse City (ST), Bijou By the Bay in Traverse City (BIJ) and the Cherry Bowl Drive-in Theatre in Honor (CB). AMC Classic Cherry Blossom 14 offers private theater rentals for up to 20 people. Reservations are accepted online. The State Theatre and Bijou By the Bay encourage face masks and vaccinations. Reserve seats online or call the box office: 231-600-7272 (State) or 231-600-7300 (Bijou).
