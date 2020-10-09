New releases
The War with Grandpa: Upset that he has to share the room he loves with his grandfather, Peter decides to declare war in an attempt to get it back. Rated PG for rude humor, language and some thematic elements.(C14)
Annabelle: A couple begins to experience terrifying supernatural occurrences involving a vintage doll shortly after their home is invaded by satanic cultists. Rated R for intense sequences of disturbing violence and terror. (C14)
The Broken Hearts Gallery: After a break up, a young woman decides to start a gallery where people can leave trinkets from past relationships. Rated PG-13 for sexual content throughout and some crude references, strong language and drug references. (C14)
Coco: Aspiring musician Miguel, confronted with his family’s ancestral ban on music, enters the Land of the Dead to find his great-great-grandfather, a legendary singer. Rated PG for thematic elements. (C14)
Hocus Pocus: A curious youngster moves to Salem, where he struggles to fit in before awakening a trio of diabolical witches that were executed in the 17th century. Rated PG for some scary sequences and for language. (C14)
Infidel: An American man is kidnapped after a friend invites him to Cairo to speak out about recent militant uprisings. His wife heads to the city after hearing the news, determined to get him back. Rated R for violence and language. (C14)
The Manchurian Candidate: In the midst of the Gulf War, soldiers are kidnapped and brainwashed for sinister purposes. Rated R for violence and some language. (BAY)
The New Mutants: Five young mutants, just discovering their abilities while held in a secret facility against their will, fight to escape their past sins and save themselves. Rated PG-13 for violent content, some disturbing/bloody images, some strong language, thematic elements and suggestive material. (C14)
Shrek: A mean lord exiles fairytale creatures to the swamp of a grumpy ogre, who must go on a quest and rescue a princess for the lord in order to get his land back. Rated PG for mild language and some crude humor. (C14)
Star Wars: Episode V- The Empire Strikes Back: After the Rebels are overpowered by the Empire on the ice planet Hoth, Luke Skywalker begins Jedi training with Yoda while his friends are pursued by Darth Vader and a bounty hunter named Boba Fett. Rated PG for sci-fi action violence. (C14)
Tenet: Armed with only one word, Tenet, and fighting for the survival of the entire world, a protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time. Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of action and violence, some suggestive references and brief strong language. (C14)
Unhinged: After a confrontation with an unstable man at an intersection, a woman becomes the target of his rage. Rated R for strong violent content and language throughout. (C14)
Yellow Rose: A Filipina teen from a small Texas town fights to pursue her dreams as a country music performer while deciding between staying with her family or leaving the only home she has known. Rated PG-13 for some strong language and teen drinking. (C14)
Information is based on data available at press time from AMC Classic Cherry Blossom 14 (C14), the Elk Rapids Cinema (ER), the Bay Community Theatre in Suttons Bay (BAY) and the Cherry Bowl Drive-in Theatre in Honor (CB).
The State Theatre and Bijou By the Bay in Traverse City remain closed until further notice. The Garden Theater in Frankfort plans to reopen to host the annual Frankfort Film Festival, Oct. 15-18.
