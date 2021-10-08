Information is based on data available at press time from AMC Classic Cherry Blossom 14 (C14), the Elk Rapids Cinema (ER), the Bay Community Theatre in Suttons Bay (BAY), the Garden Theater in Frankfort (GAR) and the Cherry Bowl Drive-in Theatre in Honor (CB). The AMC Classic Cherry Blossom 14 offers private theater rentals for up to 20 people. Reservations are accepted online. Masks are not required for fully vaccinated guests. If not fully vaccinated, masks are necessary unless eating or drinking.

The Garden Theater in Frankfort is closed for construction. Full operations resume for the 13th annual Frankfort Film Festival, scheduled Oct. 21-24.

The State Theatre and Bijou By the Bay in Traverse City remain closed until further notice. An online theater offers films at thevirtualstate.org. Traverse City Film Festival members and theater members can rent movies for $6; the public pays $12.