New releases
No Time To Die: James Bond has left active service. His peace is short-lived when Felix Leiter, an old friend from the CIA, turns up asking for help, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology. Rated PG-13 for sequences of violence and action, some disturbing images, brief strong language and some suggestive material. (C14, BAY)
Showing locally
The Addams Family 2: The Addams family gets tangled in more wacky adventures and involved in hilarious run-ins with unsuspecting characters. (C14)
Cry Macho: A one-time rodeo star and washed-up horse breeder takes a job to bring a man’s young son home and away from his alcoholic mom. On their journey, the horseman finds redemption through teaching the boy what it means to be a good man. Rated PG-13 for language and thematic elements. (C14)
Dear Evan Hansen: Film adaptation of the Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical about Evan Hansen, a high school senior with social anxiety disorder and his journey of self-discovery and acceptance following the suicide of a fellow classmate. Rated PG-13 for thematic material involving suicide, brief strong language and some suggestive references. (C14)
Free Guy: A bank teller discovers that he’s actually an NPC inside a brutal, open world video game. Rated PG-13 for strong fantasy violence throughout, language and crude/suggestive references. (C14)
Jungle Cruise: Based on Disneyland’s theme park ride where a small riverboat takes a group of travelers through a jungle filled with dangerous animals, but with a supernatural element. Rated PG-13 for sequences of adventure violence. (C14)
The Many Saints of Newark: A look at the formative years of New Jersey gangster Tony Soprano. Rated R for strong violence, pervasive language, sexual content and some nudity. (C14)
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings: Shang-Chi, the master of unarmed weaponry-based Kung Fu, is forced to confront his past after being drawn into the Ten Rings organization. Rated PG-13 for sequences of violence and action and language. (C14, ER)
Venom: Let There Be Carnage: Tom Hardy returns to the big screen as the lethal protector Venom, one of Marvel’s most complex characters. Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of violence and action, some strong language, disturbing material and suggestive references. (C14)
Information is based on data available at press time from AMC Classic Cherry Blossom 14 (C14), the Elk Rapids Cinema (ER), the Bay Community Theatre in Suttons Bay (BAY), the Garden Theater in Frankfort (GAR) and the Cherry Bowl Drive-in Theatre in Honor (CB). The AMC Classic Cherry Blossom 14 offers private theater rentals for up to 20 people. Reservations are accepted online. Masks are not required for fully vaccinated guests. If not fully vaccinated, masks are necessary unless eating or drinking.
The Garden Theater in Frankfort is closed for construction. Full operations resume for the 13th annual Frankfort Film Festival, scheduled Oct. 21-24.
The State Theatre and Bijou By the Bay in Traverse City remain closed until further notice. An online theater offers films at thevirtualstate.org. Traverse City Film Festival members and theater members can rent movies for $6; the public pays $12.
