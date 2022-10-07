New releases
Amsterdam: In the 1930s, three friends witness a murder, are framed for it and uncover one of the most outrageous plots in American history. Rated R for brief violence and bloody images. (C14, ST)
Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile: Feature film based on the children’s book about a crocodile that lives in New York City. Rated PG for mild peril and thematic elements. (C14)
Showing locally
Avatar (re-release): A paraplegic Marine dispatched to the moon Pandora on a unique mission becomes torn between following his orders and protecting the world he feels is his home. Rated PG-13 for intense epic battle sequences and warfare, sensuality, language and some smoking. (C14)
Barbarian: A woman staying at an Airbnb discovers that the house she has rented is not what it seems. Rated R for some strong violence and gore, disturbing material, language throughout and nudity. (C14)
Bros: Two men with commitment problems attempt a relationship. Rated R for strong sexual content, language throughout and some drug use. (C14)
Bullet Train: Five assassins aboard a fast-moving bullet train find out their missions have something in common. Rated R for strong and bloody violence, pervasive language and brief sexuality. (C14)
Don’t Worry Darling: A 1950s housewife living with her husband in a utopian experimental community begins to worry that his glamorous company could be hiding disturbing secrets. Rated R for sexuality, violent content and language. (C14, ER)
The Good House: Life for New England realtor Hildy Good begins to unravel when she hooks up with an old flame of hers from New York. Based on Ann Leary’s “The Good House.” Rated R for brief sexuality and language. (C14)
The Invitation: A young woman is courted and swept off her feet, only to realize a gothic conspiracy is afoot. Rated PG-13 for terror, violent content, some strong language, sexual content and partial nudity. (C14)
Minions: The Rise of Gru: The untold story of one 12-year-old’s dream to become the world’s greatest supervillain. Rated PG for some action/violence and rude humor. (C14)
See How They Run: In the West End of 1950s London, plans for a movie version of a smash-hit play come to an abrupt halt after a pivotal member of the crew is murdered. Rated PG-13 for some violence/bloody images and a sexual reference. (GAR)
Smile: After witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter starts experiencing frightening occurrences that she can’t explain. Rose must confront her troubling past in order to survive and escape her horrifying new reality. Rated R for strong violent content and grisly images and language. (C14)
Top Gun: Maverick: After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. Rated PG-13 for sequences of intense action and some strong language. (C14)
Where the Crawdads Sing: A woman who raised herself in the marshes of the deep South becomes a suspect in the murder of a man she was once involved with. Rated PG-13 for sexual content and some violence, including a sexual assault. (BAY)
The Woman King: A historical epic that is based in alternate history of The Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states of Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries. Rated PG-13 for sequences of strong violence, some disturbing material, thematic content, brief language and partial nudity. (C14)
