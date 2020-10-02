Showing locally
Annabelle: Creation: Twelve years after the tragic death of their little girl, a dollmaker and his wife welcome a nun and several girls from a shuttered orphanage into their home, where they become the target of the dollmaker’s possessed creation, Annabelle. Rated R for horror violence and terror. (C14)
Bill and Ted Face the Music: Once told they’d save the universe during a time-traveling adventure, two would-be rockers from San Dimas, California find themselves as middle-aged dads still trying to crank out a hit song and fulfill their destiny. Rated PG-13 for some language. (ER)
The Broken Hearts Gallery: After a break up, a young woman decides to start a gallery where people can leave trinkets from past relationships. Rated PG-13 for sexual content throughout and some crude references, strong language and drug references. (C14)
Dave: To avoid a potentially explosive scandal when the U.S. President goes into a coma, an affable temp agency owner with an uncanny resemblance is put in his place. Rated PG-13 for momentary language and a sexual situation. (BAY)
Hocus Pocus: A curious youngster moves to Salem, where he struggles to fit in before awakening a trio of diabolical witches that were executed in the 17th century. Rated PG for some scary sequences and for language.(C14)
How to Train Your Dragon: A hapless young Viking who aspires to hunt dragons becomes the unlikely friend of a young dragon and learns there may be more to the creatures than he assumed. Rated PG for sequences of intense action and some scary images as well as brief, mild language. (C14)
Infidel: An American man is kidnapped after a friend invites him to Cairo to speak out about recent militant uprisings. His wife heads to the city after hearing the news, determined to get him back. Rated R for violence and language. (C14)
Kajillionaire: A woman’s life is turned upside down when her criminal parents invite an outsider to join them on a major heist they’re planning. Rated R for some sexual references and language. (C14)
The Last Shift: Stanley’s last shift at his fast food job takes an unexpected turn. Rated R for language and some drug use. (C14)
The New Mutants: Five young mutants, just discovering their abilities while held in a secret facility against their will, fight to escape their past sins and save themselves. Rated PG-13 for violent content, some disturbing/bloody images, some strong language, thematic elements and suggestive material. (C14)
The Nun: A priest with a haunted past and a novice on the threshold of her final vows are sent by the Vatican to investigate the death of a young nun in Romania and confront a malevolent force in the form of a demonic nun. Rated R for terror, violence and disturbing/bloody images. (C14)
Star Wars: Episode V- The Empire Strikes Back: After the Rebels are overpowered by the Empire on the ice planet Hoth, Luke Skywalker begins Jedi training with Yoda while his friends are pursued by Darth Vader and a bounty hunter named Boba Fett. Rated PG for sci-fi action violence. (C14)
Tenet: Armed with only one word, Tenet, and fighting for the survival of the entire world, a protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time. Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of action and violence, some suggestive references and brief strong language. (C14)
Unhinged: After a confrontation with an unstable man at an intersection, a woman becomes the target of his rage. Rated R for strong violent content and language throughout. (C14)
Information is based on data available at press time from AMC Classic Cherry Blossom 14 (C14), the Elk Rapids Cinema (ER), the Bay Community Theatre in Suttons Bay (BAY) and the Cherry Bowl Drive-in Theatre in Honor (CB).
The State Theatre and Bijou By the Bay in Traverse City remain closed until further notice. The Garden Theater in Frankfort plans to reopen for the annual Frankfort Film Festival, Oct. 15-18.
