New releases
Kajillionaire: A woman’s life is turned upside down when her criminal parents invite an outsider to join them on a major heist they’re planning. Rated R for some sexual references and language. (C14)
The Last Shift: Stanley’s last shift at his fast food job takes an unexpected turn. Rated R for language and some drug use. (C14)
Showing locally
The Broken Hearts Gallery: After a break up, a young woman decides to start a gallery where people can leave trinkets from past relationships. Rated PG-13 for sexual content throughout and some crude references, strong language and drug references. (C14)
Infidel: An American man is kidnapped after a friend invites him to Cairo to speak out about recent militant uprisings. His wife heads to the city after hearing the news, determined to get him back. Rated R for violence and language. (C14)
Jumanji: The Next Level: As the gang returns to rescue one of their own, the players must brave parts unknown — from arid deserts to snowy mountains — to escape the world’s most dangerous game. Rated PG-13 for adventure, action, suggestive content and some language. (C14)
A League of Their Own: Two sisters join the first female professional baseball league and struggle to help it succeed amid their growing rivalry. Rated PG for language. (BAY)
Madagascar: A group of animals who spent all their lives in a New York zoo ends up in the jungles of Madagascar and must adjust to living in the wild. Rated PG for mild language, crude humor and some thematic elements. (C14)
The New Mutants: Five young mutants, just discovering their abilities while held in a secret facility against their will, fight to escape their past sins and save themselves. Rated PG-13 for violent content, some disturbing/bloody images, some strong language, thematic elements and suggestive material. (C14)
RBG: The exceptional life and career of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who developed a legal legacy and became an unexpected pop culture icon. Rated PG for some thematic elements and language. (C14)
Star Wars: Episode V- The Empire Strikes Back: After the Rebels are overpowered by the Empire on the ice planet Hoth, Luke Skywalker begins Jedi training with Yoda while his friends are pursued by Darth Vader and a bounty hunter named Boba Fett. Rated PG for sci-fi action violence. (C14)
Tenet: Armed with only one word, Tenet, and fighting for the survival of the entire world, a protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time. Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of action and violence, some suggestive references and brief strong language. (C14)
Unhinged: After a confrontation with an unstable man at an intersection, a woman becomes the target of his rage. Rated R for strong violent content and language throughout. (C14)
Information is based on data available at press time from AMC Classic Cherry Blossom 14 (C14), the Elk Rapids Cinema (ER), the Bay Community Theatre in Suttons Bay (BAY) and the Cherry Bowl Drive-in Theatre in Honor (CB).
The State Theatre and Bijou By the Bay in Traverse City and the Garden Theater in Frankfort remain closed until further notice.
