Dear Evan Hansen: Film adaptation of the Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical about Evan Hansen, a high school senior with social anxiety disorder and his journey of self-discovery and acceptance following the suicide of a fellow classmate. Rated PG-13 for thematic material involving suicide, brief strong language and some suggestive references. (C14)
Blue Bayou: A Korean-American man raised in the Louisiana bayou works hard to make a life for his family, and he must confront the ghosts of his past. He discovers he could be deported from the only country he has ever called home. Rated R for language throughout and some violence. (C14)
Candyman: A “spiritual sequel” to the horror film Candyman (1992). Return to the now-gentrified Chicago neighborhood where the legend began. Rated R for bloody horror violence and language, including some sexual references. (C14)
Copshop: On the run from a lethal assassin, a wily con artist devises a scheme to hide out inside a small-town police station, but when the hitman turns up at the precinct, an unsuspecting rookie cop finds herself caught in the crosshairs. Rated R for strong/bloody violence and pervasive language. (C14)
Courageous: When a tragedy strikes close to home, four police officers struggle with their faith and their roles as husbands and fathers. Together they make a decision that will change all of their lives. Rated PG-13 for some violence and drug content. (C14)
Cry Macho: A one-time rodeo star and washed-up horse breeder takes a job to bring a man’s young son home and away from his alcoholic mom. On their journey, the horseman finds redemption through teaching the boy what it means to be a good man. Rated PG-13 for language and thematic elements. (C14, BAY, ER)
The Eyes of Tammy Faye: An intimate look at the extraordinary rise, fall and redemption of televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker. Rated PG-13 for sexual content and drug abuse. (C14)
Free Guy: A bank teller discovers that he’s actually an NPC inside a brutal, open world video game. Rated PG-13 for strong fantasy violence throughout, language and crude/suggestive references. (C14)
Jungle Cruise: Based on Disneyland’s theme park ride where a small riverboat takes a group of travelers through a jungle filled with dangerous animals, but with a supernatural element. Rated PG-13 for sequences of adventure violence. (C14)
Malignant: Madison is paralyzed by shocking visions of grisly murders, and her torment worsens as she discovers that these waking dreams are in fact terrifying realities. Rated R for strong horror violence and gruesome images and for language. (C14)
Paw Patrol: The Movie: Ryder and the pups are called to Adventure City to stop Mayor Humdinger from turning the bustling metropolis into a state of chaos. Rated G. (C14)
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings: Shang-Chi, the master of unarmed weaponry-based Kung Fu, is forced to confront his past after being drawn into the Ten Rings organization. Rated PG-13 for sequences of violence and action and language. (C14)
Show Me the Father: Captivating stories interwoven with inspirational truths about the fatherhood of God. Rated PG for thematic material. (C14)
