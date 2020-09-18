New releases
Infidel: An American man is kidnapped after a friend invites him to Cairo to speak out about recent militant uprisings. His wife heads to the city after hearing the news, determined to get him back. Rated R for violence and language. (C14)
Showing locally
Black Panther: T’Challa, heir to the hidden but advanced kingdom of Wakanda, must step forward to lead his people into a new future and must confront a challenger from his country’s past. Rated PG-13 for prolonged sequences of action violence and a brief rude gesture. (C14)
The Broken Hearts Gallery: After a break up, a young woman decides to start a gallery where people can leave trinkets from past relationships. Rated PG-13 for sexual content throughout and some crude references, strong language and drug references. (C14)
Fatima: Based on historical events, three young shepherds in Fátima, Portugal report visions of the Virgin Mary, inspiring believers and angering officials of the Church and the government, who try to force them to recant their story. Rated PG-13 for some strong violence and disturbing images. (ER)
Four Weddings and A Funeral: Over the course of five social occasions, a committed bachelor must consider the notion that he may have discovered love. Rated R for language and some sexuality. (BAY)
Jumanji: The Next Level: As the gang returns to rescue one of their own, the players must brave parts unknown — from arid deserts to snowy mountains — to escape the world’s most dangerous game. Rated PG-13 for adventure, action, suggestive content and some language. (C14)
Jurassic Park: A pragmatic paleontologist visiting an almost complete theme park is tasked with protecting a couple of kids after a power failure causes the park’s cloned dinosaurs to run loose. Rated PG-13 for intense science fiction terror. (C14)
The New Mutants: Five young mutants, just discovering their abilities while held in a secret facility against their will, fight to escape their past sins and save themselves. Rated PG-13 for violent content, some disturbing/bloody images, some strong language, thematic elements and suggestive material. (C14)
Sonic the Hedgehog: After discovering a small, blue, fast hedgehog, a small-town police officer helps him defeat an evil genius who wants to experiment on him. Rated PG for action, some violence, rude humor and brief mild language. (C14)
Tenet: Armed with only one word, Tenet, and fighting for the survival of the entire world, a protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time. Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of action and violence, some suggestive references and brief strong language. (C14)
Unhinged: After a confrontation with an unstable man at an intersection, a woman becomes the target of his rage. Rated R for strong violent content and language throughout. (C14)
Words on Bathroom Walls: Diagnosed with a mental illness halfway through his senior year of high school, a witty, introspective teen struggles to keep it a secret while falling in love with a brilliant classmate who inspires him to not be defined by his condition. Rated PG-13 for mature thematic content involving mental illness, some sexual references, strong language and smoking.(C14)
Information is based on data available at press time from AMC Classic Cherry Blossom 14 (C14), the Elk Rapids Cinema (ER), the Bay Community Theatre in Suttons Bay (BAY) and the Cherry Bowl Drive-in Theatre in Honor (CB).
The State Theatre and Bijou By the Bay in Traverse City and the Garden Theater in Frankfort remain closed until further notice.
