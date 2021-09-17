New releases
Blue Bayou: A Korean-American man raised in the Louisiana bayou works hard to make a life for his family, and he must confront the ghosts of his past. He discovers he could be deported from the only country he has ever called home. Rated R for language throughout and some violence. (C14)
Copshop: On the run from a lethal assassin, a wily con artist devises a scheme to hide out inside a small-town police station, but when the hitman turns up at the precinct, an unsuspecting rookie cop finds herself caught in the crosshairs. Rated R for strong/bloody violence and pervasive language. (C14)
Cry Macho: A one-time rodeo star and washed-up horse breeder takes a job to bring a man’s young son home and away from his alcoholic mom. On their journey, the horseman finds redemption through teaching the boy what it means to be a good man. Rated PG-13 for language and thematic elements. (C14, ER)
Showing locally
Candyman: A “spiritual sequel” to the horror film Candyman (1992). Return to the now-gentrified Chicago neighborhood where the legend began. Rated R for bloody horror violence and language, including some sexual references. (C14)
The Card Counter: Redemption is the long game in Paul Schrader’s “The Card Counter.” Told with Schrader’s trademark cinematic intensity, the revenge thriller tells the story of an ex-military interrogator turned gambler haunted by the ghosts of his past. Rated R for some disturbing violence, graphic nudity, language and brief sexuality. (C14)
Don’t Breathe 2: The sequel is set in the years following the initial deadly home invasion, where Norman Nordstrom (Stephen Lang) lives in quiet solace until his past sins catch up to him. Rated R for strong bloody violence, gruesome images and language. (C14)
Free Guy: A bank teller discovers that he’s actually an NPC inside a brutal, open world video game. Rated PG-13 for strong fantasy violence throughout, language and crude/suggestive references. (C14)
Jungle Cruise: Based on Disneyland’s theme park ride where a small riverboat takes a group of travelers through a jungle filled with dangerous animals, but with a supernatural element. Rated PG-13 for sequences of adventure violence. (C14)
Malignant: Madison is paralyzed by shocking visions of grisly murders, and her torment worsens as she discovers that these waking dreams are in fact terrifying realities. Rated R for strong horror violence and gruesome images and for language. (C14)
Paw Patrol: The Movie: Ryder and the pups are called to Adventure City to stop Mayor Humdinger from turning the bustling metropolis into a state of chaos. Rated G. (C14)
Respect: The life story of legendary R&B singer, Aretha Franklin. Rated PG-13 for mature thematic content, strong language including racial epithets, violence, suggestive material and smoking. (C14, ER)
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings: Shang-Chi, the master of unarmed weaponry-based Kung Fu, is forced to confront his past after being drawn into the Ten Rings organization. Rated PG-13 for sequences of violence and action and language. (C14)
Show Me the Father: Captivating stories interwoven with inspirational truths about the fatherhood of God. Rated PG for thematic material. (C14)
