New releases
Camp Hideout: After a troubled teen steals an important item from two big city goons, he hides in a church summer camp and finds he must protect his new found friends at all cost when the goons track him down. Rated PG for slapstick violence and thematic elements. (C14)
A Haunting in Venice: In post-World War II Venice, Poirot, now retired and living in his own exile, reluctantly attends a séance. But when one of the guests is murdered, it is up to the former detective to once again uncover the killer. Rated PG-13 for some strong violence, disturbing images and thematic elements. (C14)
The Inventor: Inventing flying contraptions, war machines and studying cadavers, Leonardo da Vinci tackles the meaning of life itself with the help of French princess Marguerite de Nevarre. Rated PG for some thematic elements and nude art images. (C14)
Showing locally
Barbie: Barbie suffers a crisis that leads her to question her world and her existence. Rated PG-13 for suggestive references and brief language. (C14, BIJ)
Blue Beetle: An alien scarab chooses college graduate Jaime Reyes to be its symbiotic host, bestowing the teenager with a suit of armor that’s capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the superhero known as Blue Beetle. Rated PG-13 for sequences of action and violence, language and some suggestive references. (C14)
Bottoms: Two unpopular queer high school students start a fight club to have sex before graduation. Rated R for crude sexual content, pervasive language and some violence. (C14)
The Equalizer 3: Robert McCall finds himself at home in Southern Italy but he discovers his friends are under the control of local crime bosses. As events turn deadly, McCall knows what he has to do: become his friends’ protector by taking on the mafia. Rated R for strong bloody violence and some language. (C14)
Gran Turismo: Based on the true story of a team of underdogs — a struggling, working-class gamer, a failed former race car driver and an idealistic motorsport exec — who risk it all to take on the most elite sport in the world. Rated PG-13 for intense action and some strong language. (C14)
The Hill: The true story of Rickey Hill’s improbable journey to play Major League Baseball. Rated PG for thematic content, language and smoking throughout. (C14)
Meg 2: The Trench: A research team encounters multiple threats while exploring the depths of the ocean, including a malevolent mining operation. Rated PG-13 for action/violence, some bloody images, language and brief suggestive material. (GAR)
The Miracle Club: There’s just one dream for the women of Ballygar to taste freedom: to win a pilgrimage to the sacred French town of Lourdes. Rated PG-13 for thematic elements and some language. (ER)
My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3: After traveling to Greece for a family reunion, a woman attempts to locate her deceased father’s childhood friends. Rated PG-13 for suggestive material and some nudity. (C14, BAY, ST)
The Nun II: 1956 — France. A priest is murdered. An evil is spreading. The sequel to the worldwide smash hit follows Sister Irene as she once again comes face-to-face with Valak, the demon nun. Rated R for violent content and some terror. (C14)
Oppenheimer: The story of American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the development of the atomic bomb. Rated R for some sexuality, nudity and language. (C14)
The Retirement Plan: When Ashley and her young daughter Sarah get caught up in a criminal enterprise that puts their lives at risk, she turns to estranged father Matt, currently living the life of a retired beach bum in the Cayman Islands. Rated R for violence and pervasive language. (C14)
Strays: An abandoned dog teams up with other strays to get revenge on his former owner. Rated R for pervasive language, crude and sexual content and drug use. (C14)
