The Broken Hearts Gallery: After a break up, a young woman decides to start a gallery where people can leave trinkets from past relationships. Rated PG-13 for sexual content throughout and some crude references, strong language and drug references. (C14)
42: In 1947, Jackie Robinson becomes the first African-American to play in Major League Baseball in the modern era when he was signed by the Brooklyn Dodgers and faces considerable racism in the process. Rated PG-13 for thematic elements including language. (C14)
The New Mutants: Five young mutants, just discovering their abilities while held in a secret facility against their will, fight to escape their past sins and save themselves. Rated PG-13 for violent content, some disturbing/bloody images, some strong language, thematic elements and suggestive material. (C14)
The Personal History of David Copperfield: A modern take on Charles Dickens’ classic tale of a young orphan who triumphs over many obstacles. Rated PG for thematic material and brief violence. (C14, ER)
Roman Holiday: A bored and sheltered princess escapes her guardians and falls in love with an American newsman in Rome. This film is not rated. (BAY)
Tenet: Armed with only one word, Tenet, and fighting for the survival of the entire world, a protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time. Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of action and violence, some suggestive references and brief strong language. (C14)
Unhinged: After a confrontation with an unstable man at an intersection, a woman becomes the target of his rage. Rated R for strong violent content and language throughout. (C14)
Words on Bathroom Walls: Diagnosed with a mental illness halfway through his senior year of high school, a witty, introspective teen struggles to keep it a secret while falling in love with a brilliant classmate who inspires him to not be defined by his condition. Rated PG-13 for mature thematic content involving mental illness, some sexual references, strong language and smoking.(C14)
Information is based on data available at press time from AMC Classic Cherry Blossom 14 (C14), the Elk Rapids Cinema (ER), the Bay Community Theatre in Suttons Bay (BAY) and the Cherry Bowl Drive-in Theatre in Honor (CB).
The State Theatre and Bijou By the Bay in Traverse City and the Garden Theater in Frankfort remain closed until further notice.
