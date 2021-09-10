New releases
The Card Counter: Redemption is the long game in Paul Schrader’s “The Card Counter.” Told with Schrader’s trademark cinematic intensity, the revenge thriller tells the story of an ex-military interrogator turned gambler haunted by the ghosts of his past. Rated R for some disturbing violence, graphic nudity, language and brief sexuality. (C14)
Malignant: Madison is paralyzed by shocking visions of grisly murders, and her torment worsens as she discovers that these waking dreams are in fact terrifying realities. Rated R for strong horror violence and gruesome images and for language. (C14)
Show Me the Father: Captivating stories interwoven with inspirational truths about the fatherhood of God. Rated PG for thematic material. (C14)
Showing locally
Candyman: A “spiritual sequel” to the horror film Candyman (1992). Return to the now-gentrified Chicago neighborhood where the legend began. Rated R for bloody horror violence and language, including some sexual references. (C14)
Don’t Breathe 2: The sequel is set in the years following the initial deadly home invasion, where Norman Nordstrom (Stephen Lang) lives in quiet solace until his past sins catch up to him. Rated R for strong bloody violence, gruesome images and language. (C14)
Free Guy: A bank teller discovers that he’s actually an NPC inside a brutal, open world video game. Rated PG-13 for strong fantasy violence throughout, language and crude/suggestive references. (C14)
Jungle Cruise: Based on Disneyland’s theme park ride where a small riverboat takes a group of travelers through a jungle filled with dangerous animals, but with a supernatural element. Rated PG-13 for sequences of adventure violence. (C14)
Old: A thriller about a family on a tropical holiday who discover that the secluded beach where they are relaxing for a few hours is somehow causing them to age rapidly reducing their entire lives into a single day. Rated PG-13 for strong violence, disturbing images, suggestive content, partial nudity and brief strong language. (C14)
Paw Patrol: The Movie: Ryder and the pups are called to Adventure City to stop Mayor Humdinger from turning the bustling metropolis into a state of chaos. Rated G. (C14)
The Protege: Rescued as a child by the legendary assassin Moody and trained in the family business, Anna is the world’s most skilled contract killer. When Moody is brutally killed, she vows revenge. Rated R for strong and bloody violence, language and some sexual references and brief nudity. (C14)
Respect: The life story of legendary R&B singer, Aretha Franklin. Rated PG-13 for mature thematic content, strong language including racial epithets, violence, suggestive material and smoking. (C14, ER)
Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain: A documentary about Anthony Bourdain and his career as a chef, writer and host. He was revered and renowned for his authentic approach to food, culture and travel. Rated R for language throughout. (BAY)
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings: Shang-Chi, the master of unarmed weaponry-based Kung Fu, is forced to confront his past after being drawn into the Ten Rings organization. Rated PG-13 for sequences of violence and action and language. (C14)
The Suicide Squad: Supervillians Harley Quinn, Bloodsport, Peacemaker and a collection of nutty cons at Belle Reve prison join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X as they are dropped off at the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese. Rated R for strong violence and gore, language throughout, some sexual references, drug use and brief graphic nudity. (C14)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.