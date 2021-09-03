New releases
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings: Shang-Chi, the master of unarmed weaponry-based Kung Fu, is forced to confront his past after being drawn into the Ten Rings organization. Rated PG-13 for sequences of violence and action and language. (C14)
Showing locally
Black Widow: A film about Natasha Romanoff in her quests between the films “Civil War” and “Infinity War.” Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of violence/action, some language and thematic material. (C14)
Candyman: A “spiritual sequel” to the horror film Candyman (1992). Return to the now-gentrified Chicago neighborhood where the legend began. Rated R for bloody horror violence and language, including some sexual references. (C14)
Don’t Breathe 2: The sequel is set in the years following the initial deadly home invasion, where Norman Nordstrom (Stephen Lang) lives in quiet solace until his past sins catch up to him. Rated R for strong bloody violence, gruesome images and language. (C14)
Free Guy: A bank teller discovers that he’s actually an NPC inside a brutal, open world video game. Rated PG-13 for strong fantasy violence throughout, language and crude/suggestive references. (C14, BAY)
Jungle Cruise: Based on Disneyland’s theme park ride where a small riverboat takes a group of travelers through a jungle filled with dangerous animals, but with a supernatural element. Rated PG-13 for sequences of adventure violence. (C14)
Old: A thriller about a family on a tropical holiday who discover that the secluded beach where they are relaxing for a few hours is somehow causing them to age rapidly reducing their entire lives into a single day. Rated PG-13 for strong violence, disturbing images, suggestive content, partial nudity and brief strong language. (C14)
Paw Patrol: The Movie: Ryder and the pups are called to Adventure City to stop Mayor Humdinger from turning the bustling metropolis into a state of chaos. Rated G. (C14, CB)
The Protege: Rescued as a child by the legendary assassin Moody and trained in the family business, Anna is the world’s most skilled contract killer. When Moody is brutally killed, she vows revenge. Rated R for strong and bloody violence, language and some sexual references and brief nudity. (C14)
Respect: The life story of legendary R&B singer, Aretha Franklin. Rated PG-13 for mature thematic content, strong language including racial epithets, violence, suggestive material and smoking. (C14)
Snake Eyes: A G.I. Joe spinoff centered around the character of Snake Eyes. Rated PG-13 for sequences of strong violence and brief strong language. (CB)
The Suicide Squad: Supervillians Harley Quinn, Bloodsport, Peacemaker and a collection of nutty cons at Belle Reve prison join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X as they are dropped off at the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese. Rated R for strong violence and gore, language throughout, some sexual references, drug use and brief graphic nudity. (C14)
Information is based on data available at press time from AMC Classic Cherry Blossom 14 (C14), the Elk Rapids Cinema (ER), the Bay Community Theatre in Suttons Bay (BAY), the Garden Theater in Frankfort (GAR) and the Cherry Bowl Drive-in Theatre in Honor (CB). The AMC Classic Cherry Blossom 14 offers private screenings for up to 20 people. Reservations are accepted online. Masks are not required for fully vaccinated guests. If not fully vaccinated, masks are necessary unless eating or drinking.
The Garden Theater in Frankfort is closed for construction. Staff plans to resume full operations for the Frankfort Film Festival in October.
The State Theatre and Bijou By the Bay in Traverse City remain closed until further notice. An online theater offers films each Friday at thevirtualstate.org. Traverse City Film Festival members and theater members can rent movies for $6; the public pays $12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.