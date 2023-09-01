New releases
The Equalizer 3: Robert McCall finds himself at home in Southern Italy but he discovers his friends are under the control of local crime bosses. As events turn deadly, McCall knows what he has to do: become his friends’ protector by taking on the mafia. Rated R for strong bloody violence and some language. (C14)
R.L. Stine’s Zombie Town: Amy (Madi Monroe) and Mike (Marlon Kazadi) unearth a centuries-old curse when they decide to watch an exclusive film reel. The duo must track down an infamous filmmaker (Dan Akroyd) and navigate a town of hungry zombies to save the world. Rated PG-13 for thematic content, brief bloody images and smoking. (C14)
Showing locally
Barbie: Barbie suffers a crisis that leads her to question her world and her existence. Rated PG-13 for suggestive references and brief language. (C14, GAR, ST)
Blue Beetle: An alien scarab chooses college graduate Jaime Reyes to be its symbiotic host, bestowing the teenager with a suit of armor that’s capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the superhero known as Blue Beetle. Rated PG-13 for sequences of action and violence, language and some suggestive references. (C14, CB)
Bottoms: Two unpopular queer high school students start a fight club to have sex before graduation. Rated R for crude sexual content, pervasive language and some violence. (C14)
Elemental: Follows Ember and Wade in a city where fire-, water-, land- and air-residents live together. Rated PG for some peril, thematic elements and brief language. (C14)
Gran Turismo: Based on the true story of a team of underdogs — a struggling, working-class gamer, a failed former race car driver and an idealistic motorsport exec — who risk it all to take on the most elite sport in the world. Rated PG-13 for intense action and some strong language. (C14)
Haunted Mansion: A single mom named Gabbie hires a tour guide, a psychic, a priest and a historian to help exorcise her newly bought mansion after discovering it is inhabited by ghosts. Rated PG-13 for some thematic elements and scary action. (ER)
The Hill: The true story of Rickey Hill’s improbable journey to play Major League Baseball. Rated PG for thematic content, language and smoking throughout. (C14)
Jules: Milton lives a quiet life of routine in a small western Pennsylvania town, but finds his day upended when a UFO and its extra-terrestrial passenger crash land in his backyard. Rated PG-13 for strong language. (BAY)
Jurassic Park: A pragmatic paleontologist touring an almost complete theme park on an island in Central America is tasked with protecting a couple of kids after a power failure causes the park’s cloned dinosaurs to run loose. Rated PG-13 for intense science fiction terror. (C14)
Meg 2: The Trench: A research team encounters multiple threats while exploring the depths of the ocean, including a malevolent mining operation. Rated PG-13 for action/violence, some bloody images, language and brief suggestive material. (CB)
Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One: Ethan Hunt and his IMF team must track down a dangerous weapon before it falls into the wrong hands. Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of violence and action, some language and suggestive material. (C14)
Oppenheimer: The story of American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the development of the atomic bomb. Rated R for some sexuality, nudity and language. (C14, BIJ)
Retribution: A bank executive receives a bomb threat while driving his children to school that his car will explode if they stop and get out. Rated R for some language and violence. (C14)
Sound of Freedom: The incredible true story of a former government agent turned vigilante who embarks on a dangerous mission to rescue hundreds of children from sex traffickers. Rated PG-13 for thematic content involving sex trafficking, violence, language, sexual references, some drug references and smoking throughout. (C14)
Strays: An abandoned dog teams up with other strays to get revenge on his former owner. Rated R for pervasive language, crude and sexual content and drug use. (C14)
Talk to Me: When a group of friends discover how to conjure spirits using an embalmed hand, they become hooked on the new thrill — until one of them goes too far and unleashes terrifying supernatural forces. Rated R for strong/bloody violent content, some sexual material and language throughout. (C14)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem: The Turtle brothers work to earn the love of New York City while facing an army of mutants. Rated PG for sequences of violence and action, language and impolite material. (C14)
Information is based on data available at press time from AMC Classic Cherry Blossom 14 (C14), Elk Rapids Cinema (ER), Bay Community Theatre in Suttons Bay (BAY), the Garden Theater in Frankfort (GAR), State Theatre in Traverse City (ST), Bijou By the Bay in Traverse City (BIJ) and the Cherry Bowl Drive-in Theatre in Honor (CB). AMC Classic Cherry Blossom 14 offers private theater rentals for up to 20 people. Reservations are accepted online. The State Theatre and Bijou By the Bay encourage face masks and vaccinations. Reserve seats online or call the box office: 231-600-7272 (State) or 231-600-7300 (Bijou).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.