New releases
The New Mutants: Five young mutants, just discovering their abilities while held in a secret facility against their will, fight to escape their past sins and save themselves. Rated PG-13 for violent content, some disturbing/bloody images, some strong language, thematic elements and suggestive material. (C14)
The Personal History of David Copperfield: A modern take on Charles Dickens’ classic tale of a young orphan who triumphs over many obstacles. Rated PG for thematic material and brief violence. (C14)
Showing locally
Grease: Good girl Sandy Olsson (Olivia Newton-John) and greaser Danny Zuko (John Travolta) fall in love over the summer. When they unexpectedly discover they’re now in the same high school, will they be able to rekindle their romance? Rated PG. (ER)
Inception (10th anniversary event): A thief who steals corporate secrets through the use of dream-sharing technology is given the inverse task of planting an idea into the mind of a CEO. Rated PG-13 for sequences of violence and action throughout. (C14)
The Karate Kid: A boy and his mother move to California for a new job. He struggles to fit in, as a group of karate students starts to bully him for dating a rich girl from their clique. It’s up to the Japanese landlord to teach him karate. Rated PG. (BAY)
Raiders of the Lost Ark: In 1936 archaeologist and adventurer Indiana Jones is hired by the U.S. government to find the Ark of the Covenant before Adolf Hitler’s Nazis obtain its awesome powers. Rated PG. (C14)
Rocky: A small-time boxer gets a supremely rare chance to fight a heavyweight champion in a bout in which he strives to go the distance for his self-respect. Rated PG. (C14)
Spider-Man: Far From Home: Following the events of “Avengers: Endgame,” Spider-Man must step up to take on new threats in a world that has changed forever. Rated PG-13 for sci-fi action violence, some language and brief suggestive comments. (CB)
Spider-Man: Homecoming: Peter Parker balances his life as an ordinary high school student in Queens with his superhero alter-ego Spider-Man, and finds himself on the trail of a new menace prowling the skies of New York City. Rated PG-13 for sci-fi action violence, some language and brief suggestive comments. (CB)
Unhinged: After a confrontation with an unstable man at an intersection, a woman becomes the target of his rage. Rated R for strong violent content and language throughout. (C14)
Information is based on data available at press time from AMC Classic Cherry Blossom 14 (C14), the Elk Rapids Cinema (ER), the Bay Community Theatre in Suttons Bay (BAY) and the Cherry Bowl Drive-in Theatre in Honor (CB).
The State Theatre and Bijou By the Bay in Traverse City and the Garden Theater in Frankfort remain closed until further notice.
