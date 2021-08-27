New releases
Candyman: A “spiritual sequel” to the horror film Candyman (1992). Return to the now-gentrified Chicago neighborhood where the legend began. Rated R for bloody horror violence and language, including some sexual references. (C14)
Showing locally
Black Widow: A film about Natasha Romanoff in her quests between the films “Civil War” and “Infinity War.” Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of violence/action, some language and thematic material. (C14)
Don’t Breathe 2: The sequel is set in the years following the initial deadly home invasion, where Norman Nordstrom (Stephen Lang) lives in quiet solace until his past sins catch up to him. Rated R for strong bloody violence, gruesome images and language. (C14)
Free Guy: A bank teller discovers that he’s actually an NPC inside a brutal, open world video game. Rated PG-13 for strong fantasy violence throughout, language and crude/suggestive references. (CB, C14)
Jungle Cruise: Based on Disneyland’s theme park ride where a small riverboat takes a group of travelers through a jungle filled with dangerous animals, but with a supernatural element. Rated PG-13 for sequences of adventure violence. (CB, ER, C14)
The Night House: A widow begins to uncover her recently deceased husband’s disturbing secrets. Rated R for some violence/disturbing images and language including some sexual references. (C14)
Old: A thriller about a family on a tropical holiday who discover that the secluded beach where they are relaxing for a few hours is somehow causing them to age rapidly reducing their entire lives into a single day. Rated PG-13 for strong violence, disturbing images, suggestive content, partial nudity and brief strong language. (C14)
Paw Patrol: The Movie: Ryder and the pups are called to Adventure City to stop Mayor Humdinger from turning the bustling metropolis into a state of chaos. Rated G. (C14)
The Protege: Rescued as a child by the legendary assassin Moody and trained in the family business, Anna is the world’s most skilled contract killer. When Moody is brutally killed, she vows revenge. Rated R for strong and bloody violence, language and some sexual references and brief nudity. (C14)
Reminiscence: Nick Bannister, a private investigator of the mind, navigates the alluring world of the past when his life is changed by new client Mae. A simple case becomes an obsession after she disappears and he fights to learn the truth about her. Rated PG-13 for strong violence, drug material throughout, sexual content and some strong language. (C14)
Respect: The life story of legendary R&B singer, Aretha Franklin. Rated PG-13 for mature thematic content, strong language including racial epithets, violence, suggestive material and smoking. (C14)
Stillwater: A father travels from Oklahoma to France to help his estranged daughter who is in prison for a murder she claims she didn’t commit. Rated R for language. (C14, BAY)
The Suicide Squad: Supervillians Harley Quinn, Bloodsport, Peacemaker and a collection of nutty cons at Belle Reve prison join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X as they are dropped off at the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese. Rated R for strong violence and gore, language throughout, some sexual references, drug use and brief graphic nudity. (C14)
Commented
