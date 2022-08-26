Information is based on data available at press time from AMC Classic Cherry Blossom 14 (C14), Elk Rapids Cinema (ER), Bay Community Theatre in Suttons Bay (BAY), the Garden Theater in Frankfort (GAR), State Theatre in Traverse City (ST), Bijou By the Bay in Traverse City (BIJ) and the Cherry Bowl Drive-in Theatre in Honor (CB). AMC Classic Cherry Blossom 14 offers private theater rentals for up to 20 people. Reservations are accepted online.

The State Theatre and Bijou By the Bay are open to fully vaccinated guests. Face masks are encouraged. Reserve seats online or call the box office: 231-600-7272 (State) or 231-600-7300 (Bijou).