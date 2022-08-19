New releases
Beast: A father and his two teenage daughters find themselves hunted by a massive rogue lion intent on proving that the Savanna has but one apex predator. Rated R for violent content, bloody images and some language. (C14)
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero: The Red Ribbon Army from Goku’s past has returned with two new androids to challenge him and his friends. Rated PG-13 for some action/violence and smoking. (C14)
Showing locally
Bodies Bodies Bodies: When a group of rich 20-somethings plan a hurricane party at a remote family mansion, a party game turns deadly in this fresh and funny look at backstabbing, fake friends and one party gone very, very wrong. Rated R for violence, bloody images, drug use, sexual references and pervasive language. (C14)
Bullet Train: Five assassins aboard a fast-moving bullet train find out their missions have something in common. Rated R for strong and bloody violence, pervasive language and brief sexuality. (C14)
DC League of Super-Pets: Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime side by side in Metropolis. However, Krypto must master his own powers for a rescue mission when Superman is kidnapped. Rated PG for action, mild violence, language and rude humor. (C14)
Elvis: From his childhood in Tupelo, Mississippi to his rise to stardom starting in Memphis, Tennessee and his conquering of Las Vegas, Nevada, Elvis Presley becomes the first rock ‘n roll star and changes the world with his music. Rated PG-13 for substance abuse, strong language, suggestive material and smoking. (C14)
Emily the Criminal: Down on her luck and saddled with debt, Emily gets involved in a credit card scam that pulls her into the criminal underworld of Los Angeles, ultimately leading to deadly consequences. Rated R for language, some violence and brief drug use. (C14)
E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial: A troubled child summons the courage to help a friendly alien escape from Earth and return to his home planet. Rated PG for language and mild thematic elements. (C14)
Jurassic World Dominion: Four years after the destruction of Isla Nublar, dinosaurs now live and hunt alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history’s most fearsome creatures in a new era. Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of action, some violence and language. (C14, CB)
Minions: The Rise of Gru: The untold story of one 12-year-old’s dream to become the world’s greatest supervillain. Rated PG for some action/violence and rude humor. (C14, CB)
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris: A widowed cleaning lady in 1950s London falls in love with a couture Dior dress, and decides that she must have one of her own. Rated PG for suggestive material, language and smoking. (ST)
Nope: The residents of a lonely gulch in inland California bear witness to an uncanny and chilling discovery. Rated R for language throughout and some violence/bloody images. (C14)
Thor: Love and Thunder: Thor enlists the help of Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster to fight Gorr the God Butcher, who intends to make the gods extinct. Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of sci-fi violence and action, language, some suggestive material and partial nudity. (C14, BAY, GAR)
Top Gun: Maverick: After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. Rated PG-13 for sequences of intense action and some strong language. (C14)
Where the Crawdads Sing: A woman who raised herself in the marshes of the deep South becomes a suspect in the murder of a man she was once involved with. Rated PG-13 for sexual content and some violence, including a sexual assault. (C14)
Information is based on data available at press time from AMC Classic Cherry Blossom 14 (C14), Elk Rapids Cinema (ER), Bay Community Theatre in Suttons Bay (BAY), the Garden Theater in Frankfort (GAR), State Theatre in Traverse City (ST), Bijou By the Bay in Traverse City (BIJ) and the Cherry Bowl Drive-in Theatre in Honor (CB). AMC Classic Cherry Blossom 14 offers private theater rentals for up to 20 people. Reservations are accepted online.
The State Theatre and Bijou By the Bay are open to fully vaccinated guests. Face masks are encouraged. Reserve seats online or call the box office: 231-600-7272 (State) or 231-600-7300 (Bijou).
