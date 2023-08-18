New releases
Back on the Strip: A young man moves to Las Vegas to pursue his dream of being a magician, only to end up joining a male stripper group. Rated R for sexual material, language and some drug use. (C14)
Blue Beetle: An alien scarab chooses college graduate Jaime Reyes to be its symbiotic host, bestowing the teenager with a suit of armor that’s capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the superhero known as Blue Beetle. Rated PG-13 for sequences of action and violence, language and some suggestive references. (C14)
Strays: An abandoned dog teams up with other strays to get revenge on his former owner. Rated R for pervasive language, crude and sexual content and drug use. (C14)
Showing locally
Barbie: Barbie suffers a crisis that leads her to question her world and her existence. Rated PG-13 for suggestive references and brief language. (C14, CB, ER, ST)
Haunted Mansion: A single mom named Gabbie hires a tour guide, a psychic, a priest and a historian to help exorcise her newly bought mansion after discovering it is inhabited by ghosts. Rated PG-13 for some thematic elements and scary action. (C14)
Jules: Milton lives a quiet life of routine in a small western Pennsylvania town, but finds his day upended when a UFO and its extra-terrestrial passenger crash land in his backyard. Rated PG-13 for strong language. (C14)
The Last Voyage of the Demeter: A crew sailing from Carpathia to England find that they are carrying very dangerous cargo. Rated R for bloody violence. (C14)
Meg 2: The Trench: A research team encounters multiple threats while exploring the depths of the ocean, including a malevolent mining operation. Rated PG-13 for action/violence, some bloody images, language and brief suggestive material. (C14)
Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One: Ethan Hunt and his IMF team must track down a dangerous weapon before it falls into the wrong hands. Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of violence and action, some language and suggestive material. (C14, GAR)
Oppenheimer: The story of American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the development of the atomic bomb. Rated R for some sexuality, nudity and language. (C14, BAY, BIJ)
Sound of Freedom: The incredible true story of a former government agent turned vigilante who embarks on a dangerous mission to rescue hundreds of children from sex traffickers. Rated PG-13 for thematic content involving sex trafficking, violence, language, sexual references, some drug references and smoking throughout. (C14)
Talk to Me: When a group of friends discover how to conjure spirits using an embalmed hand, they become hooked on the new thrill — until one of them goes too far and unleashes terrifying supernatural forces. Rated R for strong/bloody violent content, some sexual material and language throughout. (C14)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem: The Turtle brothers work to earn the love of New York City while facing an army of mutants. Rated PG for sequences of violence and action, language and impolite material. (C14, CB)
Commented
