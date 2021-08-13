New releases
Don’t Breathe 2: The sequel is set in the years following the initial deadly home invasion, where Norman Nordstrom (Stephen Lang) lives in quiet solace until his past sins catch up to him. Rated R for strong bloody violence, gruesome images and language. (C14)
Free Guy: A bank teller discovers that he’s actually an NPC inside a brutal, open world video game. Rated PG-13 for strong fantasy violence throughout, language and crude/suggestive references. (C14, CB)
Respect: The life story of legendary R&B singer, Aretha Franklin. Rated PG-13 for mature thematic content, strong language including racial epithets, violence, suggestive material and smoking. (C14, BAY)
Showing locally
Black Widow: A film about Natasha Romanoff in her quests between the films “Civil War” and “Infinity War.” Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of violence/action, some language and thematic material. (C14)
The Boss Baby: Family Business: The Templeton brothers have become adults and drifted away from each other, but a new boss baby with a cutting-edge approach is about to bring them together again and inspire a new family business. Rated PG for rude humor, mild language and some action. (ER)
The Green Knight: A fantasy retelling of the medieval story of Sir Gawain and the Green Knight. Rated R for violence, some sexuality and graphic nudity. (C14)
Jungle Cruise: Based on Disneyland’s theme park ride where a small riverboat takes a group of travelers through a jungle filled with dangerous animals, but with a supernatural element. Rated PG-13 for sequences of adventure violence. (C14, CB)
Nine Days: A reclusive man conducts a series of interviews with human souls for a chance to be born. Rated R for language. (C14)
Old: A thriller about a family on a tropical holiday who discover that the secluded beach where they are relaxing for a few hours is somehow causing them to age rapidly reducing their entire lives into a single day. Rated PG-13 for strong violence, disturbing images, suggestive content, partial nudity and brief strong language. (C14)
Snake Eyes: A G.I. Joe spin-off centered around the character of Snake Eyes. Rated PG-13 for sequences of strong violence and brief strong language. (C14)
Space Jam: A New Legacy: A rogue artificial intelligence kidnaps the son of famed basketball player LeBron James, who has to work with Bugs Bunny to win a basketball game. Rated PG for some cartoon violence and some language. (C14)
Stillwater: A father travels from Oklahoma to France to help his estranged daughter who is in prison for a murder she claims she didn’t commit. Rated R for language. (C14)
The Suicide Squad: Supervillians Harley Quinn, Bloodsport, Peacemaker and a collection of nutty cons at Belle Reve prison join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X as they are dropped off at the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese. Rated R for strong violence and gore, language throughout, some sexual references, drug use and brief graphic nudity. (C14)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.