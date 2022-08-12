New releases
Emily the Criminal: Down on her luck and saddled with debt, Emily gets involved in a credit card scam that pulls her into the criminal underworld of Los Angeles, ultimately leading to deadly consequences. Rated R for language, some violence and brief drug use. (C14)
Mack & Rita: A 30-year-old writer (Elizabeth Lail) spends a wild weekend in Palm Springs and wakes up to find she has magically transformed into her 70-year-old self (Diane Keaton). Rated PG-13 for some drug use, sexual references and language. (C14)
Showing locally
Bullet Train: Five assassins aboard a fast-moving bullet train find out their missions have something in common. Rated R for strong and bloody violence, pervasive language and brief sexuality. (C14, ST)
DC League of Super-Pets: Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime side by side in Metropolis. However, Krypto must master his own powers for a rescue mission when Superman is kidnapped. Rated PG for action, mild violence, language and rude humor. (C14)
Easter Sunday: Set around a family gathering to celebrate Easter Sunday, the comedy is based on Jo Koy’s life experiences and stand-up comedy. Rated PG-13. (C14)
Elvis: From his childhood in Tupelo, Mississippi to his rise to stardom starting in Memphis, Tennessee and his conquering of Las Vegas, Nevada, Elvis Presley becomes the first rock ‘n roll star and changes the world with his music. Rated PG-13 for substance abuse, strong language, suggestive material and smoking. (C14, BAY, ER)
E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial: A troubled child summons the courage to help a friendly alien escape from Earth and return to his home planet. Rated PG for language and mild thematic elements. (C14)
Jurassic World Dominion: Four years after the destruction of Isla Nublar, dinosaurs now live and hunt alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history’s most fearsome creatures in a new era. Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of action, some violence and language. (C14)
Minions: The Rise of Gru: The untold story of one 12-year-old’s dream to become the world’s greatest supervillain. Rated PG for some action/violence and rude humor. (C14, GAR)
Nope: The residents of a lonely gulch in inland California bear witness to an uncanny and chilling discovery. Rated R for language throughout and some violence/bloody images. (C14)
Sonic the Hedgehog 2: When the manic Dr. Robotnik returns to Earth with a new ally, Knuckles the Echidna, Sonic and his new friend Tails are all that stands in their way. Rated PG for action, some violence, rude humor and mild language. (CB)
Thor: Love and Thunder: Thor enlists the help of Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster to fight Gorr the God Butcher, who intends to make the gods extinct. Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of sci-fi violence and action, language, some suggestive material and partial nudity. (C14)
Top Gun: Maverick: After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. Rated PG-13 for sequences of intense action and some strong language. (C14, CB)
Where the Crawdads Sing: A woman who raised herself in the marshes of the deep South becomes a suspect in the murder of a man she was once involved with. Rated PG-13 for sexual content and some violence, including a sexual assault. (C14)
