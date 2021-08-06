New releases
The Suicide Squad: Supervillians Harley Quinn, Bloodsport, Peacemaker and a collection of nutty cons at Belle Reve prison join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X as they are dropped off at the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese. Rated R for strong violence and gore, language throughout, some sexual references, drug use and brief graphic nudity. (C14)
Black Widow: A film about Natasha Romanoff in her quests between the films “Civil War” and “Infinity War.” Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of violence/action, some language and thematic material. (C14, CB)
The Boss Baby: Family Business: The Templeton brothers have become adults and drifted away from each other, but a new boss baby with a cutting-edge approach is about to bring them together again and inspire a new family business. Rated PG for rude humor, mild language and some action. (C14)
Escape Room: Tournament of Champions: Six people unwittingly find themselves locked in another series of escape rooms, slowly uncovering what they have in common to survive. Joining forces with two of the original survivors, they soon discover they’ve all played the game before. Rated PG-13 for violence, terror/peril and strong language. (C14)
F9: The Fast Saga: Cipher enlists the help of Jakob, Dom’s younger brother, to take revenge on Dom and his team. Rated PG-13 for sequences of violence and action as well as language. (C14)
The Green Knight: A fantasy retelling of the medieval story of Sir Gawain and the Green Knight. Rated R for violence, some sexuality and graphic nudity. (C14)
Jungle Cruise: Based on Disneyland’s theme park ride where a small riverboat takes a group of travelers through a jungle filled with dangerous animals, but with a supernatural element. Rated PG-13 for sequences of adventure violence. (C14, CB, BAY)
Nine Days: A reclusive man conducts a series of interviews with human souls for a chance to be born. Rated R for language. (C14)
Old: A thriller about a family on a tropical holiday who discover that the secluded beach where they are relaxing for a few hours is somehow causing them to age rapidly reducing their entire lives into a single day. Rated PG-13 for strong violence, disturbing images, suggestive content, partial nudity and brief strong language. (C14)
Snake Eyes: A G.I. Joe spin-off centered around the character of Snake Eyes. Rated PG-13 for sequences of strong violence and brief strong language. (C14)
Space Jam: A New Legacy: A rogue artificial intelligence kidnaps the son of famed basketball player LeBron James, who has to work with Bugs Bunny to win a basketball game. Rated PG for some cartoon violence and some language. (C14)
Stillwater: A father travels from Oklahoma to France to help his estranged daughter who is in prison for a murder she claims she didn’t commit. Rated R for language. (C14)
