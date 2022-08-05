New releases
Bullet Train: Five assassins aboard a fast-moving bullet train find out their missions have something in common. Rated R for strong and bloody violence, pervasive language and brief sexuality. (C14, ST)
Easter Sunday: Set around a family gathering to celebrate Easter Sunday, the comedy is based on Jo Koy’s life experiences and stand-up comedy. Rated PG-13. (C14)
The Black Phone: After being abducted by a child killer and locked in a soundproof basement, a 13-year-old boy starts receiving calls on a disconnected phone from the killer’s previous victims. Rated R for violence, bloody images, language and some drug use. (C14)
DC League of Super-Pets: Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime side by side in Metropolis. However, Krypto must master his own powers for a rescue mission when Superman is kidnapped. Rated PG for action, mild violence, language and rude humor. (C14, CB)
Elvis: From his childhood in Tupelo, Mississippi to his rise to stardom starting in Memphis, Tennessee and his conquering of Las Vegas, Nevada, Elvis Presley becomes the first rock ‘n roll star and changes the world with his music. Rated PG-13 for substance abuse, strong language, suggestive material and smoking. (C14, CB, GAR)
Jurassic World Dominion: Four years after the destruction of Isla Nublar, dinosaurs now live and hunt alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history’s most fearsome creatures in a new era. Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of action, some violence and language. (C14)
Kung Fu Panda: To everyone’s surprise, including his own, Po, an overweight, clumsy panda, is chosen as protector of the Valley of Peace. His suitability will soon be tested as the valley’s arch-enemy is on his way. Rated PG for sequences of martial arts action. (ER)
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On: Feature adaptation of the animated short film interviewing a mollusk named Marcel. Rated PG for some suggestive material and thematic elements. (BAY)
Minions: The Rise of Gru: The untold story of one 12-year-old’s dream to become the world’s greatest supervillain. Rated PG for some action/violence and rude humor. (C14)
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris: A widowed cleaning lady in 1950s London falls madly in love with a couture Dior dress and decides that she must have one of her own. Rated PG for suggestive material, language and smoking. (C14)
Nope: The residents of a lonely gulch in inland California bear witness to an uncanny and chilling discovery. Rated R for language throughout and some violence/bloody images. (C14)
Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank: Hank, a lovable dog with a head full of dreams about becoming a samurai, sets off in search of his destiny. Rated PG for action, violence, rude and suggestive humor and some language. (C14)
Thor: Love and Thunder: Thor enlists the help of Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster to fight Gorr the God Butcher, who intends to make the gods extinct. Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of sci-fi violence and action, language, some suggestive material and partial nudity. (C14)
Top Gun: Maverick: After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. Rated PG-13 for sequences of intense action and some strong language. (C14)
Vengeance: A radio host from New York City attempts to solve the murder of a girl he hooked up with and travels down south to investigate the circumstances of her death and discover what happened to her. Rated R for language and brief violence. (C14)
Where the Crawdads Sing: A woman who raised herself in the marshes of the deep South becomes a suspect in the murder of a man she was once involved with. Rated PG-13 for sexual content and some violence, including a sexual assault. (C14)
Information is based on data available at press time from AMC Classic Cherry Blossom 14 (C14), Elk Rapids Cinema (ER), Bay Community Theatre in Suttons Bay (BAY), the Garden Theater in Frankfort (GAR), State Theatre in Traverse City (ST), Bijou By the Bay in Traverse City (BIJ) and the Cherry Bowl Drive-in Theatre in Honor (CB). AMC Classic Cherry Blossom 14 offers private theater rentals for up to 20 people. Reservations are accepted online.
The State Theatre and Bijou By the Bay are open to fully vaccinated guests. Face masks are encouraged. Reserve seats online or call the box office: 231-600-7272 (State) or 231-600-7300 (Bijou).
