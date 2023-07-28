Film Review - Haunted Mansion

This image released by Disney Enterprises shows, from left, Owen Wilson, Rosario Dawson, LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish and Danny DeVito in a scene from “Haunted Mansion.”

New releases

The Essential Church: When governments use COVID emergency act edicts to restrict the gathering and worship of the church, three pastors facing the risk of imprisonment take a courageous stand. Rated PG-13 for some thematic elements and violent content. (C14)

Haunted Mansion: A single mom named Gabbie hires a tour guide, a psychic, a priest and a historian to help exorcise her newly bought mansion after discovering it is inhabited by ghosts. Rated PG-13 for some thematic elements and scary action. (C14, CB)

Talk to Me: When a group of friends discover how to conjure spirits using an embalmed hand, they become hooked on the new thrill — until one of them goes too far and unleashes terrifying supernatural forces. Rated R for strong/bloody violent content, some sexual material and language throughout. (C14)

Showing locally

Barbie: Barbie suffers a crisis that leads her to question her world and her existence. Rated PG-13 for suggestive references and brief language. (C14, BAY, BIJ)

Elemental: Follows Ember and Wade, in a city where fire-, water-, land- and air-residents live together. Rated PG for some peril, thematic elements and brief language. (C14)

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny: Archaeologist Indiana Jones races against time to retrieve a legendary artifact that can change the course of history. Rated PG-13 for sequences of violence and action, language and smoking. (C14)

Insidious: The Red Door: The Lamberts must go deeper into The Further than ever before to put their demons to rest once and for all. Rated PG-13 for violence, terror, frightening images, strong language and suggestive references. (C14)

The Little Mermaid: A young mermaid makes a deal with a sea witch to trade her beautiful voice for human legs so she can discover the world above water and impress a prince. Rated PG for action/peril and some scary images. (CB)

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One: Ethan Hunt and his IMF team must track down a dangerous weapon before it falls into the wrong hands. Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of violence and action, some language and suggestive material. (C14)

No Hard Feelings: On the brink of losing her home, Maddie finds an intriguing job listing: helicopter parents looking for someone to bring their introverted 19-year-old son out of his shell before college. She has one summer to make him a man or die trying. Rated R for sexual content, language, some graphic nudity and brief drug use. (GAR)

Oppenheimer: The story of American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the development of the atomic bomb. Rated R for some sexuality, nudity and language. (C14, ST)

Sound of Freedom: The incredible true story of a former government agent turned vigilante who embarks on a dangerous mission to rescue hundreds of children from sex traffickers. Rated PG-13 for thematic content involving sex trafficking, violence, language, sexual references, some drug references and smoking throughout. (C14)

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: Miles Morales catapults across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. When the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles must redefine what it means to be a hero. Rated PG for sequences of animated action violence, some language and thematic elements. (C14)

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts: During the ‘90s, a new faction of Transformers — the Maximals — join the Autobots as allies in the battle for Earth. Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of sci-fi action and violence, and language. (C14)

Information is based on data available at press time from AMC Classic Cherry Blossom 14 (C14), Elk Rapids Cinema (ER), Bay Community Theatre in Suttons Bay (BAY), the Garden Theater in Frankfort (GAR), State Theatre in Traverse City (ST), Bijou By the Bay in Traverse City (BIJ) and the Cherry Bowl Drive-in Theatre in Honor (CB). AMC Classic Cherry Blossom 14 offers private theater rentals for up to 20 people. Reservations are accepted online. The State Theatre and Bijou By the Bay encourage face masks and vaccinations. Reserve seats online or call the box office: 231-600-7272 (State) or 231-600-7300 (Bijou).

