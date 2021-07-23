New releases
Joe Bell: The true story of a small town, working class father who embarks on a solo walk across the U.S. to crusade against bullying after his son is tormented in high school for being gay. Rated R for language including offensive slurs, some disturbing material and teen partying. (C14)
Old: A thriller about a family on a tropical holiday who discover that the secluded beach where they are relaxing for a few hours is somehow causing them to age rapidly reducing their entire lives into a single day. Rated PG-13 for strong violence, disturbing images, suggestive content, partial nudity and brief strong language. (C14)
Snake Eyes: A G.I. Joe spin-off centered around the character of Snake Eyes. Rated PG-13 for sequences of strong violence and brief strong language. (C14)
Showing locally
Black Widow: A film about Natasha Romanoff in her quests between the films “Civil War” and “Infinity War.” Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of violence/action, some language and thematic material. (C14)
The Boss Baby: Family Business: The Templeton brothers have become adults and drifted away from each other, but a new boss baby with a cutting-edge approach is about to bring them together again and inspire a new family business. Rated PG for rude humor, mild language and some action. (C14)
Cruella: A live-action prequel feature film following a young Cruella de Vil. Rated PG-13 for some violence and thematic elements. (C14)
Escape Room: Tournament of Champions: Six people unwittingly find themselves locked in another series of escape rooms, slowly uncovering what they have in common to survive. Joining forces with two of the original survivors, they soon discover they’ve all played the game before. Rated PG-13 for violence, terror/peril and strong language. (C14)
F9: The Fast Saga: Cipher enlists the help of Jakob, Dom’s younger brother, to take revenge on Dom and his team. Rated PG-13 for sequences of violence and action as well as language. (C14)
The Forever Purge: All the rules are broken as a sect of lawless marauders decides that the annual Purge does not stop at daybreak and instead should never end. Rated R for strong/bloody violence and language throughout. (C14)
Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway: Thomas and Bea are now married and living with Peter and his rabbit family. Bored of life in the garden, Peter goes to the big city, where he meets shady characters and ends up creating chaos for the whole family. Rated PG for some rude humor and action. (ER)
A Quiet Place Part II: Following the events at home, the Abbott family faces the terrors of the outside world. Forced to venture into the unknown, they realize the creatures that hunt by sound aren’t the only threats lurking beyond the sand path. Rated PG-13 for terror, violence and bloody/disturbing images. (C14, CB)
Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain: A documentary about Anthony Bourdain and his career as a chef, writer and host. He was known for his authentic approach to food, culture and travel. Rated R for language throughout. (C14)
Space Jam: A New Legacy: A rogue artificial intelligence kidnaps the son of famed basketball player LeBron James, who has to work with Bugs Bunny to win a basketball game. Rated PG for some cartoon violence and some language. (C14, CB, BAY)
Commented
