New releases
Barbie: Barbie suffers a crisis that leads her to question her world and her existence. Rated PG-13 for suggestive references and brief language. (C14, BIJ)
Oppenheimer: The story of American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the development of the atomic bomb. Rated R for some sexuality, nudity and language. (C14, ST)
Showing locally
Asteroid City: Following a writer on his world famous fictional play about a grieving father who travels with his tech-obsessed family to small rural Asteroid City to compete in a stargazing event, only to have his world view disrupted forever. Rated PG-13 for brief graphic nudity, smoking and some suggestive material. (GAR)
Elemental: Follows Ember and Wade, in a city where fire-, water-, land- and air-residents live together. Rated PG for some peril, thematic elements and brief language. (C14)
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny: Archaeologist Indiana Jones races against time to retrieve a legendary artifact that can change the course of history. Rated PG-13 for sequences of violence and action, language and smoking. (C14, ER)
Insidious: The Red Door: The Lamberts must go deeper into The Further than ever before to put their demons to rest once and for all. Rated PG-13 for violence, terror, frightening images, strong language and suggestive references. (C14)
Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One: Ethan Hunt and his IMF team must track down a dangerous weapon before it falls into the wrong hands. Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of violence and action, some language and suggestive material. (C14, BAY, CB)
No Hard Feelings: On the brink of losing her home, Maddie finds an intriguing job listing: helicopter parents looking for someone to bring their introverted 19-year-old son out of his shell before college. She has one summer to make him a man or die trying. Rated R for sexual content, language, some graphic nudity and brief drug use. (C14)
Sound of Freedom: The incredible true story of a former government agent turned vigilante who embarks on a dangerous mission to rescue hundreds of children from sex traffickers. Rated PG-13 for thematic content involving sex trafficking, violence, language, sexual references, some drug references and smoking throughout. (C14)
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: Miles Morales catapults across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. When the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles must redefine what it means to be a hero. Rated PG for sequences of animated action violence, some language and thematic elements. (C14, CB)
Terrifier: On Halloween night, Tara Heyes finds herself as the obsession of a sadistic murderer known as Art the Clown. Unrated. (C14)
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts: During the ‘90s, a new faction of Transformers — the Maximals — join the Autobots as allies in the battle for Earth. Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of sci-fi action and violence, and language. (C14)
Commented
