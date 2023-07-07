New releases
Insidious: The Red Door: The Lamberts must go deeper into The Further than ever before to put their demons to rest once and for all. Rated PG-13 for violence, terror, frightening images, strong language and suggestive references. (C14)
Joy Ride: Follows four Asian-American friends as they bond and discover the truth of what it means to know and love who you are, while they travel through Asia in search of one of their birth mothers. (C14)
Sound of Freedom: The incredible true story of a former government agent turned vigilante who embarks on a dangerous mission to rescue hundreds of children from sex traffickers. Rated PG-13 for thematic content involving sex trafficking, violence, language, sexual references, some drug references and smoking throughout. (C14)
Showing locally
Asteroid City: Following a writer on his world famous fictional play about a grieving father who travels with his tech-obsessed family to small rural Asteroid City to compete in a stargazing event, only to have his world view disrupted forever. Rated PG-13 for brief graphic nudity, smoking and some suggestive material. (C14, BIJ)
Elemental: Follows Ember and Wade, in a city where fire-, water-, land- and air-residents live together. Rated PG for some peril, thematic elements and brief language. (C14, CB)
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Still reeling from the loss of Gamora, Peter Quill rallies his team to defend the universe and one of their own — a mission that could mean the end of the Guardians if not successful. Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of violence and action, strong language, suggestive/drug references and thematic elements. (C14)
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny: Archaeologist Indiana Jones races against time to retrieve a legendary artifact that can change the course of history. Rated PG-13 for sequences of violence and action, language and smoking. (C14, BAY, CB, ST)
No Hard Feelings: On the brink of losing her home, Maddie finds an intriguing job listing: helicopter parents looking for someone to bring their introverted 19-year-old son out of his shell before college. She has one summer to make him a man or die trying. Rated R for sexual content, language, some graphic nudity and brief drug use. (C14)
Past Lives: Nora and Hae Sung, two deeply connected childhood friends, are wrest apart after Nora’s family emigrates from South Korea. Twenty years later, they are reunited for one fateful week as they confront notions of love and destiny. Rated PG-13 for some strong language.(C14, ER)
Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken: A shy adolescent learns that she comes from a fabled royal family of legendary sea krakens and that her destiny lies in the depths of the waters, which is bigger than she could have ever imagined. Rated PG for some action, rude humor and thematic elements. (C14)
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: Miles Morales catapults across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. When the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles must redefine what it means to be a hero. Rated PG for sequences of animated action violence, some language and thematic elements. (C14, GAR)
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts: During the ‘90s, a new faction of Transformers — the Maximals — join the Autobots as allies in the battle for Earth. Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of sci-fi action and violence, and language. (C14)
Commented
