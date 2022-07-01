New releases
Minions: The Rise of Gru: The untold story of one 12-year-old’s dream to become the world’s greatest supervillain. Rated PG for some action/violence and rude humor. (C14, BAY, CB)
Mr. Malcolm’s List: A young woman courts a mysterious wealthy suitor in 19th century England. Rated PG for some smoking and mild language. (C14)
Showing locally
The Black Phone: After being abducted by a child killer and locked in a soundproof basement, a 13-year-old boy starts receiving calls on a disconnected phone from the killer’s previous victims. Rated R for violence, bloody images, language and some drug use. (C14)
Elvis: From his childhood in Tupelo, Mississippi to his rise to stardom starting in Memphis, Tennessee and his conquering of Las Vegas, Nevada, Elvis Presley becomes the first rock ‘n roll star and changes the world with his music. Rated PG-13 for substance abuse, strong language, suggestive material and smoking. (C14, ST)
Everything Everywhere All At Once: An aging Chinese immigrant is swept up in an insane adventure, where she alone can save the world by exploring other universes connecting with the lives she could have led. Rated R for some violence, sexual material and language. (C14)
Jurassic World Dominion: Four years after the destruction of Isla Nublar, dinosaurs now live and hunt alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history’s most fearsome creatures in a new era. Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of action, some violence and language. (C14, CB)
Lightyear: While spending years attempting to return home, marooned Space Ranger Buzz Lightyear encounters an army of ruthless robots commanded by Zurg who are attempting to steal his fuel source. Rated PG for action/peril. (C14, BIJ)
The Phantom of the Open: Maurice Flitcroft, a dreamer and unrelenting optimist, managed to gain entry to The British Open Golf Championship Qualifying in 1976 and subsequently shot the worst round in Open history, becoming a folk hero in the process. Rated PG-13 for some strong language and smoking. (ER)
Top Gun: Maverick: After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. Rated PG-13 for sequences of intense action and some strong language. (C14, GAR)
Commented
