New releases
F9: The Fast Saga: Cipher enlists the help of Jakob, Dom’s younger brother, to take revenge on Dom and his team. Rated PG-13 for sequences of violence and action as well as language. (C14, CB, BAY)
Showing locally
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It: The Warrens investigate a murder that may be linked to a demonic possession. Rated R for terror, violence and some disturbing images. (C14)
The Croods: A New Age: The prehistoric family the Croods are challenged by rival family the Bettermans, who claim to be more evolved. Rated PG for peril, action and rude humor. (CB)
Cruella: A live-action prequel feature film following a young Cruella de Vil. Rated PG-13 for some violence and thematic elements. (C14)
The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard: The bodyguard Michael Bryce continues his friendship with assassin Darius Kincaid as they try to save Darius’s wife Sonia. Rated R for strong bloody violence throughout, pervasive language and some sexual content. (C14)
In the Heights: The scent of a cafecito caliente hangs in the air just outside of the 181st Street subway stop. The likeable, magnetic bodega owner Usnavi saves every penny from his daily grind as he hopes, imagines and sings about a better life. Rated PG-13 for some language and suggestive references. (C14)
Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway: Thomas and Bea are now married and living with Peter and his rabbit family. Bored of life in the garden, Peter goes to the big city, where he meets shady characters and ends up creating chaos for the whole family. Rated PG for some rude humor and action. (C14)
A Quiet Place Part II: Following the events at home, the Abbott family faces the terrors of the outside world. Forced to venture into the unknown, they realize the creatures that hunt by sound aren’t the only threats lurking beyond the sand path. Rated PG-13 for terror, violence and bloody/disturbing images. (C14)
The Sparks Brothers: A musical odyssey through five weird and wonderful decades with Ron and Russell Mael celebrating the inspiring legacy of Sparks. Rated R for language. (C14)
Spirit Untamed: Lucky Prescott’s life is changed forever when she moves from her home in the city to a small frontier town and befriends a wild mustang named Spirit. Rated PG for some adventure action. (C14)
12 Mighty Orphans: Haunted by his mysterious past, a devoted high school football coach leads a scrawny team of orphans to the state championship during the Great Depression and inspires a broken nation along the way. Rated PG-13 for violence, language, some suggestive references, smoking and brief teen drinking. (C14, ER)
