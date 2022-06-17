New releases
Lightyear: While spending years attempting to return home, marooned Space Ranger Buzz Lightyear encounters an army of ruthless robots commanded by Zurg who are attempting to steal his fuel source. Rated PG for action/peril. (C14, BIJ)
Showing locally
The Bad Guys: Several reformed yet misunderstood criminal animals attempt to become good, with some disastrous results along the way. Rated PG for action and rude humor. (C14, CB)
The Bob’s Burgers Movie: The Belchers try to save the restaurant from closing as a sinkhole forms in front of it, while the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family’s restaurant. Rated PG-13 for rude/suggestive material and language. (C14)
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Dr. Stephen Strange casts a forbidden spell that opens the doorway to the multiverse, including alternate versions of himself, whose threat to humanity is too great for the combined forces of Strange, Wong, and Wanda Maximoff. Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of violence and action, frightening images and some language. (C14)
Downton Abbey: A New Era: Follow-up to the 2019 feature film in which the Crawley family and Downton staff received a royal visit from the King and Queen of Great Britain. Rated PG for some suggestive references, language and thematic elements. (C14)
Father Stu: Follow the life of Father Stuart Long, a boxer-turned-priest who inspired countless people during his journey from self-destruction to redemption. Rated R for language throughout. (GAR)
Jurassic World Dominion: Four years after the destruction of Isla Nublar, dinosaurs now live and hunt alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history’s most fearsome creatures in a new era. Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of action, some violence and language. (C14, BAY, CB, ST)
Top Gun: Maverick: After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. Rated PG-13 for sequences of intense action and some strong language. (C14, ER)
Watcher: As a serial killer stalks the city, Julia — a young actress who just moved to town with her boyfriend — notices a mysterious stranger watching her from across the street. Rated R for some bloody violence, language and some sexual material/nudity. (C14)
