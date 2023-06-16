New releases
Elemental: Follows Ember and Wade, in a city where fire-, water-, land- and air-residents live together. Rated PG for some peril, thematic elements and brief language. (C14)
The Flash: Barry Allen uses his super speed to change the past, but his attempt to save his family creates a world without super heroes, forcing him to race for his life in order to save the future. Rated PG-13 for sequences of violence and action, some strong language and partial nudity. (C14)
Showing locally
About My Father: When Sebastian tells his old-school Italian immigrant father Salvo that he is going to propose to his all-American girlfriend, Salvo insists on crashing a weekend with her stylish parents. Rated PG-13 for suggestive material, language and partial nudity. (C14)
The Blackening: Seven Black friends go away for the weekend and end up trapped in a cabin with a killer who has a vendetta. Will their street smarts and knowledge of horror movies help them stay alive? Probably not. Rated R for pervasive language, violence and drug use. (C14)
The Boogeyman: Adaptation of Stephen King’s “The Boogeyman.” Rated PG-13 for terror, violent content, teen drug use and some strong language. (C14)
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Still reeling from the loss of Gamora, Peter Quill rallies his team to defend the universe and one of their own — a mission that could mean the end of the Guardians if not successful. Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of violence and action, strong language, suggestive/drug references and thematic elements. (C14, BAY, CB)
The Little Mermaid: A young mermaid makes a deal with a sea witch to trade her beautiful voice for human legs so she can discover the world above water and impress a prince. Rated PG for action/peril and some scary images. (C14, CB)
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: Miles Morales catapults across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. When the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles must redefine what it means to be a hero. Rated PG for sequences of animated action violence, some language and thematic elements. (C14)
The Super Mario Bros. Movie: The Super Mario Bros. journey through the Mushroom Kingdom. Rated PG for action and mild violence. (C14)
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts: During the ‘90s, a new faction of Transformers — the Maximals — join the Autobots as allies in the battle for Earth. Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of sci-fi action and violence, and language. (C14)
You Hurt My Feelings: A novelist’s longstanding marriage is suddenly upended when she overhears her husband giving his honest reaction to her latest book. Rated R for language. (GAR)
