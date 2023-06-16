Film Review - The Flash

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ezra Miller, from left, Sasha Calle and Ezra Miller in a scene from “The Flash.”

 The Associated Press

New releases

Elemental: Follows Ember and Wade, in a city where fire-, water-, land- and air-residents live together. Rated PG for some peril, thematic elements and brief language. (C14)

The Flash: Barry Allen uses his super speed to change the past, but his attempt to save his family creates a world without super heroes, forcing him to race for his life in order to save the future. Rated PG-13 for sequences of violence and action, some strong language and partial nudity. (C14)

Showing locally

About My Father: When Sebastian tells his old-school Italian immigrant father Salvo that he is going to propose to his all-American girlfriend, Salvo insists on crashing a weekend with her stylish parents. Rated PG-13 for suggestive material, language and partial nudity. (C14)

The Blackening: Seven Black friends go away for the weekend and end up trapped in a cabin with a killer who has a vendetta. Will their street smarts and knowledge of horror movies help them stay alive? Probably not. Rated R for pervasive language, violence and drug use. (C14)

The Boogeyman: Adaptation of Stephen King’s “The Boogeyman.” Rated PG-13 for terror, violent content, teen drug use and some strong language. (C14)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Still reeling from the loss of Gamora, Peter Quill rallies his team to defend the universe and one of their own — a mission that could mean the end of the Guardians if not successful. Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of violence and action, strong language, suggestive/drug references and thematic elements. (C14, BAY, CB)

The Little Mermaid: A young mermaid makes a deal with a sea witch to trade her beautiful voice for human legs so she can discover the world above water and impress a prince. Rated PG for action/peril and some scary images. (C14, CB)

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: Miles Morales catapults across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. When the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles must redefine what it means to be a hero. Rated PG for sequences of animated action violence, some language and thematic elements. (C14)

The Super Mario Bros. Movie: The Super Mario Bros. journey through the Mushroom Kingdom. Rated PG for action and mild violence. (C14)

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts: During the ‘90s, a new faction of Transformers — the Maximals — join the Autobots as allies in the battle for Earth. Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of sci-fi action and violence, and language. (C14)

You Hurt My Feelings: A novelist’s longstanding marriage is suddenly upended when she overhears her husband giving his honest reaction to her latest book. Rated R for language. (GAR)

Information is based on data available at press time from AMC Classic Cherry Blossom 14 (C14), Elk Rapids Cinema (ER), Bay Community Theatre in Suttons Bay (BAY), the Garden Theater in Frankfort (GAR), State Theatre in Traverse City (ST), Bijou By the Bay in Traverse City (BIJ) and the Cherry Bowl Drive-in Theatre in Honor (CB). AMC Classic Cherry Blossom 14 offers private theater rentals for up to 20 people. Reservations are accepted online. The State Theatre and Bijou By the Bay encourage face masks and vaccinations. Reserve seats online or call the box office: 231-600-7272 (State) or 231-600-7300 (Bijou).

