Information is based on data available at press time from AMC Classic Cherry Blossom 14 (C14), the Elk Rapids Cinema (ER), the Bay Community Theatre in Suttons Bay (BAY), the Garden Theater in Frankfort (GAR) and the Cherry Bowl Drive-in Theatre in Honor (CB). The AMC Classic Cherry Blossom 14 offers private screenings for up to 20 people. Reservations are accepted online. Masks are not required for fully vaccinated guests. If not fully vaccinated, masks are necessary unless eating or drinking. The theater shows films Fridays through Sundays.

The State Theatre and Bijou By the Bay in Traverse City remain closed until further notice. An online theater offers one to three films each Friday at thevirtualstate.org. Traverse City Film Festival members and theater members can rent movies for $6; the public pays $12.

The Bay Community Theatre in Suttons Bay is now open for film screenings on weekdays and weekends.

The Garden Theater in Frankfort is closed for construction. Staff plans to resume full operations by the Frankfort Film Festival in October. The theater hosts the fundraiser “Keep the Garden Growing.” Contact: friends@frankfortgardentheater.com.