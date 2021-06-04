New releases
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It: The Warrens investigate a murder that may be linked to a demonic possession. Rated R for terror, violence and some disturbing images. (C14)
Spirit Untamed: Lucky Prescott’s life is changed forever when she moves from her home in the city to a small frontier town and befriends a wild mustang named Spirit. Rated PG for some adventure action. (C14)
Showing locally
Cruella: A live-action prequel feature film following a young Cruella de Vil. Rated PG-13 for some violence and thematic elements. (BAY, C14, CB)
Godzilla vs. Kong: The epic next chapter in the cinematic Monsterverse pits two of the greatest icons in motion picture history against one another — the fearsome Godzilla and the mighty Kong — with humanity caught in the balance. Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of creature violence/destruction and brief language. (C14)
Here Today: When veteran comedy writer Charlie Burnz meets New York street singer Emma Payge, they form a hilarious and touching friendship that kicks the generation gap aside and redefines the meaning of love and trust. Rated PG-13 for strong language and sexual references. (ER)
A Quiet Place Part II: Following the events at home, the Abbott family faces the terrors of the outside world. Forced to venture into the unknown, they realize the creatures that hunt by sound aren’t the only threats lurking beyond the sand path. Rated PG-13 for terror, violence and bloody/disturbing images. (C14)
Raya and The Last Dragon: In a realm known as Kumandra, a re-imagined Earth inhabited by an ancient civilization, a warrior named Raya is determined to find the last dragon. Rated PG for some violence, action and thematic elements. (C14, CB)
Spiral: From the Book of Saw: A criminal mastermind unleashes a twisted form of justice in this terrifying new chapter from the book of Saw. Rated R for sequences of grisly bloody violence and torture, pervasive language, some sexual references and brief drug use. (C14)
Information is based on data available at press time from AMC Classic Cherry Blossom 14 (C14), the Elk Rapids Cinema (ER), the Bay Community Theatre in Suttons Bay (BAY), the Garden Theater in Frankfort (GAR) and the Cherry Bowl Drive-in Theatre in Honor (CB). The AMC Classic Cherry Blossom 14 offers private screenings for up to 20 people. Reservations are accepted online. Moviegoers must wear face masks when not eating or drinking. The theater shows films Fridays through Sundays.
The State Theatre and Bijou By the Bay in Traverse City remain closed until further notice. An online theater offers one to three films each Friday at thevirtualstate.org. Traverse City Film Festival members and theater members can rent movies for $6; the public pays $12.
The Bay Community Theatre in Suttons Bay offers weekend (Friday through Sunday) film screenings.
The Garden Theater in Frankfort may be open for limited film screenings on weekends. The theater hosts the fundraiser “Keep the Garden Growing.” Contact: friends@frankfortgardentheater.com.
