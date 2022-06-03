New releases
Watcher: As a serial killer stalks the city, Julia — a young actress who just moved to town with her boyfriend — notices a mysterious stranger watching her from across the street. Rated R for some bloody violence, language and some sexual material/nudity. (C14)
Showing locally
The Bad Guys: Several reformed yet misunderstood criminal animals attempt to become good, with some disastrous results along the way. Rated PG for action and rude humor. (C14)
The Bob’s Burgers Movie: The Belchers try to save the restaurant from closing as a sinkhole forms in front of it, while the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family’s restaurant. Rated PG-13 for rude/suggestive material and language. (C14)
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Dr. Stephen Strange casts a forbidden spell that opens the doorway to the multiverse, including alternate versions of himself, whose threat to humanity is too great for the combined forces of Strange, Wong, and Wanda Maximoff. Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of violence and action, frightening images and some language. (C14)
Downton Abbey: A New Era: Follow-up to the 2019 feature film in which the Crawley family and Downton staff received a royal visit from the King and Queen of Great Britain. Rated PG for some suggestive references, language and thematic elements. (C14, ST)
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore: Albus Dumbledore assigns Newt and his allies with a mission related to the rising power of Grindelwald. Rated PG-13 for some fantasy action/violence. (C14)
Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story: A look at the food, arts and crafts and music of the annual New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival. Rated PG-13 for brief language and some suggestive material. (C14)
The Lost City: A reclusive romance novelist on a book tour with her cover model gets swept up in a kidnapping attempt that lands them both in a cutthroat jungle adventure. Rated PG-13 for violence and some bloody images, suggestive material, partial nudity and language.(GAR)
Men: A young woman goes on a solo vacation to the English countryside following the death of her ex-husband. Rated R for disturbing and violent content, graphic nudity, grisly images and language. (C14)
Sonic the Hedgehog 2: When the manic Dr. Robotnik returns to Earth with a new ally, Knuckles the Echidna, Sonic and his new friend Tails are all that stands in their way. Rated PG for action, some violence, rude humor and mild language. (C14, CB)
Top Gun: Maverick: After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. Rated PG-13 for sequences of intense action and some strong language. (C14, BIJ, CB)
