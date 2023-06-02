New releases

The Boogeyman: Adaptation of Stephen King’s “The Boogeyman.” Rated PG-13 for terror, violent content, teen drug use and some strong language. (C14)

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: Miles Morales catapults across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. When the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles must redefine what it means to be a hero. Rated PG for sequences of animated action violence, some language and thematic elements. (C14, ST)

About My Father: When Sebastian tells his old-school Italian immigrant father Salvo that he is going to propose to his all-American girlfriend, Salvo insists on crashing a weekend with her stylish parents. Rated PG-13 for suggestive material, language and partial nudity. (C14, BIJ)

Book Club: The Next Chapter: Follows the new journey of four best friends as they take their book club to Italy for the fun girls trip they never had. Rated PG-13 for some strong language and suggestive material. (ER)

Fast X: Dom Toretto and his family are targeted by the vengeful son of drug kingpin Hernan Reyes. Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of violence and action, language and some suggestive material. (C14, CB)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Still reeling from the loss of Gamora, Peter Quill rallies his team to defend the universe and one of their own — a mission that could mean the end of the Guardians if not successful. Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of violence and action, strong language, suggestive/drug references and thematic elements. (C14)

Kandahar: A CIA operative and his translator flee from special forces in Afghanistan after exposing a covert mission. Rated R for violence and language. (C14)

The Little Mermaid: A young mermaid makes a deal with a sea witch to trade her beautiful voice for human legs so she can discover the world above water and impress a prince. Rated PG for action/peril and some scary images. (C14)

The Machine: Bert’s drunken past catches up with him 20 years down the road when he and his father are kidnapped by those Bert wronged 20 years ago while drunk on a college semester abroad in Russia. Rated R for strong violence, pervasive language, drug use and some sexual references. (C14)

Showing Up: A sculptor preparing to open a new show tries to work amidst the daily dramas of family and friends. Rated R for brief graphic nudity. (BAY)

Somewhere in Queens: Leo and Angela Russo live a simple life in Queens, surrounded by their overbearing Italian-American family. When their son “Sticks” finds success on his high school basketball team, Leo tears the family apart trying to make it happen. Rated R for language and some sexual material. (GAR)

The Super Mario Bros. Movie: The Super Mario Bros. journey through the Mushroom Kingdom. Rated PG for action and mild violence. (C14, CB)

You Hurt My Feelings: A novelist’s longstanding marriage is suddenly upended when she overhears her husband giving his honest reaction to her latest book. Rated R for language. (BIJ)

Information is based on data available at press time from AMC Classic Cherry Blossom 14 (C14), Elk Rapids Cinema (ER), Bay Community Theatre in Suttons Bay (BAY), the Garden Theater in Frankfort (GAR), State Theatre in Traverse City (ST), Bijou By the Bay in Traverse City (BIJ) and the Cherry Bowl Drive-in Theatre in Honor (CB). AMC Classic Cherry Blossom 14 offers private theater rentals for up to 20 people. Reservations are accepted online. The State Theatre and Bijou By the Bay encourage face masks and vaccinations. Reserve seats online or call the box office: 231-600-7272 (State) or 231-600-7300 (Bijou).

